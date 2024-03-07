Appalachian Power Proposes Innovative Battery Storage System in Virginia, Case No. PUR-2024-00001

On January 23, 2024, Appalachian Power Company (APCo) announced its formal application to the State Corporation Commission for the construction and operation of a pioneering battery energy storage system (BESS) in southwestern Virginia.

This project, aimed at enhancing power reliability and reducing costs, marks a significant stride towards sustainable energy solutions in the region.

Strategic Implementation and Benefits

The proposed BESS project, with a combined capacity of 7.5 megawatts and energy storage of 30 megawatt-hours, will be strategically located across two sites in Smyth and Grayson counties.

APCo's initiative is twofold: to alleviate overall system demand during peak times, thus curtailing generation costs, and to serve as a primary power source for customers in the Glade-Whitetop distribution circuit, a zone historically afflicted by frequent power outages. This dual-purpose approach not only promises enhanced service reliability but also aims to economize the company's operational expenses.

The project's budget is estimated at approximately $57.3 million, with about $34.5 million allocated for the procurement and installation of the BESS components. APCo plans to seek recovery of the eligible project costs in a future filing under the Virginia Clean Economy Act. Moreover, the State Corporation Commission has scheduled a public hearing on June 11, 2024, inviting interested individuals to voice their opinions, thereby ensuring community participation in the decision-making process.

Looking Ahead

This project represents a significant leap towards integrating renewable energy solutions within APCo's operational framework, positioning the company as a leader in the transition to a more sustainable and reliable energy future.

As the scheduled public hearing approaches, stakeholders and the local community eagerly anticipate the potential benefits this innovative project may bring to southwestern Virginia, heralding a new era of energy efficiency and reliability.