Alvheim FPSO Marks 15 Years with Tyrving Development: A $700M Investment for 2025 Production

In 2023, the Alvheim Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) unit celebrated its 15th anniversary of oil and gas production, heralding a new chapter with the Tyrving Development Project. With an estimated investment of NOK 6 billion ($700 million), this initiative is set to commence production in the first quarter of 2025, leveraging three wells - Trell, Trine, and Trell North - to tap into the oil-rich Heimdal Formation.

Exploration and Discovery

The Tyrving Development, encompassing the Trell and Trine discoveries along with the exploratory potential of Trell North, is strategically positioned within blocks 25/5 and 25/4 of production licences PL102F and PL036E/F, respectively. These discoveries lie in proximity, about 5km apart and approximately 24km east of the Alvheim FPSO, in waters with a depth of 119m. The reservoir depths range between 2100 - 2200m True Vertical Depth referenced to Mean Sea Level (TVD MSL), promising an estimated recoverable resource of 25 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMbbl).

The exploration history dates back to 1973 with the Trine Discovery Well (25/4-2), revealing an oil presence in Late Paleocene sandstone. More recent drilling in 2014 at the Trell well (25/5-9) uncovered a 21m oil column in the Heimdal Formation, both indicating significant oil presence and potential for extraction.

Infrastructure and Production Plans

The Tyrving project is designed to integrate with the existing Alvheim infrastructure through two new subsea installations and a 15km pipeline to the East Kameleon Pipeline End Manifold (PLEM), ultimately connecting to the Alvheim FPSO. This approach leverages bilateral horizontal producers and a 2-slot template for each field, aiming for efficient oil recovery supported by a water drive from the Heimdal aquifer. The production process is distinguished by its low emission footprint, estimated at approximately 0.3kg CO2 per barrel.

Aker Solutions and Subsea 7 have been pivotal in the development process, with Aker Solutions delivering a comprehensive subsea production system and Subsea 7 handling the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) aspects. This collaboration underscores the commitment to enhancing the Alvheim FPSO's capacity to accommodate new discoveries and ensure sustainable production.

Strategic Significance and Future Outlook

The Alvheim FPSO, a cornerstone in the North Sea's oil and gas landscape, continues to evolve, adapting to new opportunities and challenges. The Tyrving Development not only extends Alvheim's production lifespan but also underscores the region's ongoing potential for hydrocarbon exploration and extraction. As the project moves towards its anticipated production start in 2025, it represents a significant milestone in leveraging technological advancements and strategic investments to harness the North Sea's energy resources efficiently and responsibly.

Moreover, the commitment to low-emission production techniques aligns with broader environmental objectives, setting a precedent for future offshore developments. The Tyrving Development embodies a blend of innovation, strategic planning, and environmental stewardship, poised to contribute significantly to the energy sector's sustainability and resilience.