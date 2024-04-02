88 Energy Strikes Light Oil in Alaska's Hickory-1 Well, Marking a Milestone Discovery

In a groundbreaking development, 88 Energy Limited has confirmed the presence of light oil at the Upper Slope Fan System (USFS) of its Hickory-1 well in Alaska, heralding a significant achievement in the company's exploration endeavors. This confirmation came after successful flow testing, which not only highlighted the discovery of light oil but also marked the initial oil flow to the surface from the company's Alaskan projects, capturing the attention of investors and industry stakeholders alike.

Discovery and Testing

According to the details provided by 88 Energy, the flow testing of the USFS reservoir at Hickory-1 yielded impressive results. The operation confirmed the extraction of light oil with a peak gauge flow rate of over 70 barrels per day from a modest 20ft vertical section. This discovery is not only significant for its immediate output but also for confirming the quality and commercial viability of the reservoir. The testing further revealed the presence of marketable natural gas liquids (NGLs) and associated gas, mirroring findings from adjacent acreage and underscoring the potential for broader development within the region.

Strategic Implications

The successful extraction at Hickory-1 represents a pivotal moment for 88 Energy. With this achievement, the company plans to pursue an Independent Contingent Resource declaration for both the Upper and Lower SFS reservoirs, underlining confidence in the commercial prospects of these zones. This strategic move not only highlights the company's adeptness in resource evaluation but also sets the stage for future testing and development endeavors aimed at optimizing the exploitation of the reservoirs. The company's Managing Director, Ashley Gilbert, underscored the significance of this milestone, not only for 88 Energy but also for its shareholders, signaling a promising outlook for the company's operational and financial trajectory.

Future Prospects

Moving forward, 88 Energy is poised to further delineate the scope and scale of the Hickory-1 discovery. The company has outlined plans for additional testing and development, aimed at comprehensively assessing the reservoir's parameters and enhancing its deliverability. This forward-looking approach reflects a strategic commitment to leveraging the discovery's full potential, with an eye on expanding the company's footprint in Alaska's lucrative oil and gas sector. As such, the Hickory-1 discovery not only stands as a testament to 88 Energy's operational success but also heralds new avenues for growth and development within the industry.