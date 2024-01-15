ZIMPAPERS, Zimbabwe Free Range Poultry Association Partner for Unique Education Initiative

ZIMPAPERS, a prominent Zimbabwean publishing company, has made a significant stride in its commitment to education and national development. The company has penned a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Zimbabwe Free Range Poultry Association. This partnership is set to promote vernacular-based publications, namely Umthunywa-Funda and Kwayedza-Dzidza, through a unique and ingenious initiative.

Advertisment

Empowering Education with Poultry

The initiative revolves around an innovative competition. Schools across Zimbabwe's 10 provinces that purchase the most newspapers stand a chance to win substantial rewards. The top buyer will be gifted with 200 chicks, while the runners-up receive 100. This initiative extends beyond mere competition. It seeks to empower children with technical skills, fostering a sense of self-reliance and contributing to the betterment of their families and the nation.

Aligning with Vision 2030

Advertisment

This initiative closely aligns with Zimbabwe's Vision 2030, a national strategy emphasizing growth and self-reliance. This sentiment was underscored by Marks Shayamano, the general manager of Zimpapers, who underscored the company's commitment to bolstering national development.

A Leap in Poultry Production

Significantly, this partnership also underscores the impressive growth of free-range poultry production in Zimbabwe. Dr. Aaron Golden Shamu, the chairman of the association, highlighted how their weekly chick production has skyrocketed from 2,000 to a staggering 40,000. This leap in production not only signifies the health of the industry but also illustrates the critical role this partnership might play in achieving the lofty goals of Vision 2030.