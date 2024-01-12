en English
Zimbabwe’s Tsholotsho District Welcomes New Boarding School in Educational Development Push

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:35 am EST
In a significant stride towards addressing the educational needs of its population, the Tsholotsho District in Matabeleland North, Zimbabwe, is on the verge of inaugurating a new boarding school, Royal Avenues High School. The establishment, currently under construction in Simanje Village, is the brainchild of two local entrepreneurs and a South African businessman. The school is set to accommodate Forms One to Six learners, augmenting the district’s educational infrastructure alongside Tsholotsho High School and Khumbula High School, and two semi-boarding establishments.

A New Chapter in Educational Development

The construction of the school, which includes two classroom blocks, an administration block, and two other structures, is in full swing, with the classroom blocks nearing the completion of their roofing. A perimeter fence has already been erected, and plans for teachers’ cottages are in the pipeline. The school’s proprietors are in the process of regularizing operations with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.

Addressing the School Deficit

The development of Royal Avenues High School is a part of the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), a larger government initiative aimed at bridging the gap of approximately 2,800 schools in Zimbabwe. The government has pledged to expand educational opportunities to marginalized populations and has greenlighted the construction of 3,000 new schools by 2025 to accommodate increasing learner enrolment.

A Nationwide Endeavor

The NDS1 initiative has already sparked the construction of 35 model schools across all 10 provinces of Zimbabwe, with the government providing the necessary funding. Further plans are underway to foster public-private partnerships to achieve this ambitious goal. Chief Gampu of the area expressed his pride in the project, which he sees as a significant contribution to national development. Matabeleland North Provincial Education Director Mr. Jabulani Mpofu stressed the province’s urgent need for more schools to ensure the provision of quality education facilities for all learners.

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

