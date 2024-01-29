Zimbabwe's Education Ministry To Crack Down on Unregistered Private Schools

In an audacious move to bolster the quality of education, Zimbabwe's Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education is set to initiate a sweeping crackdown on all unregistered private schools throughout the nation. This bold initiative aims to uphold the standards of education and foster proper regulation of educational institutions.

Unregulated Growth of Unlicensed Schools

During a school assessment tour in Gokwe North district, the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Torerayi Moyo, highlighted the burgeoning presence of unlicensed schools in various suburbs and villages. The minister underscored the importance of school registration in enabling the ministry to conduct effective monitoring and ensure that teaching staff possess the requisite qualifications.

Withholding Examination Results Over Unpaid Fees

Minister Moyo took the opportunity to tackle another pressing issue plaguing the education sector - the withholding of examination results due to non-payment of fees. He advised educational institutions to release exam results while concurrently negotiating payment plans with parents and guardians. His words serve as a reminder to parents to fulfill their payment responsibilities on time and seek out installment arrangements in cases of financial strain.

Government Intervention Amidst Reports of Unfair Practices

Recent reports have surfaced of schools such as Fletcher High School in Gweru, denying students access to their results due to outstanding fees. In response to these allegations, the Midlands Provincial Education Director, Mr. Jameson Machimbira, has assured that the matter is under scrutiny. Furthermore, the government is in the process of enacting stringent laws with harsh penalties to thwart examination paper leakages, thereby preserving the integrity of the education system.