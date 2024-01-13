en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Zimbabwe’s Advanced Level Exam Results Show Significant Improvement

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:09 am EST
Zimbabwe’s Advanced Level Exam Results Show Significant Improvement

The Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) has announced the results for the November 2023 Advanced Level examinations, revealing a significant improvement in the overall pass rate. The rate has escalated to a remarkable 94.60 percent, marking a significant 6.6 percentage point rise from the previous year’s 88 percent.

Rising Academic Progress

A total of 34,437 candidates sat for the exams, with no fewer than 32,221 achieving a Grade E or better after undertaking two or more subjects. The number of school candidates was 29,910, with an astounding 28,313 of them passing two or more subjects. This resulted in a remarkable 95.19 percent pass rate, highlighting the improving standard of education in the country.

Private Candidates and Gender Disparity

Private candidates were not left behind in this academic success. They recorded a pass rate of 90.57 percent, a substantial improvement over the 77.83 percent in 2022. In terms of gender performance, female students demonstrated academic prowess by outperforming their male counterparts. They recorded a 96.38 percent pass rate compared to 93.95 percent for males, reinforcing the notion of the rising academic prominence of women.

Special Needs Education

Additionally, 34 candidates with special needs also participated in the exams. They achieved a pass rate of 87.87 percent, which was a commendable improvement over the previous year. This result underscores the commitment to inclusivity in Zimbabwe’s education system and the potential of students with special needs.

Zimsec’s Stance on Continuous Assessment Learning Activities

Zimsec emphasized the crucial role of Continuous Assessment Learning Activities (CALAs) in candidate assessment. The council reiterated that students who fail to submit their CALAs would not receive their results, stressing the importance of compliance with this aspect of the educational process.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education further clarified that no school is permitted to withhold exam results from candidates over unpaid fees. The Ministry categorized such actions as a violation of the children’s rights, thereby ensuring that the academic progress of students is not hindered by financial constraints.

0
Africa Education Zimbabwe
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
2 mins ago
Kenya Intensifies Focus on Last Mile Road Connectivity: A Boost for Grassroots Trade and Farmer Incomes
In a robust move to bolster access to resources and services, the Kenyan government, led by President William Ruto, is intensifying its focus on last mile road connectivity. This initiative, underlined by an increased budget for road upgrades, is set to stimulate grassroots trade and consequently lead to higher incomes for farmers, particularly those dealing
Kenya Intensifies Focus on Last Mile Road Connectivity: A Boost for Grassroots Trade and Farmer Incomes
African Union To Assist South Sudan in Preparations for December 2024 Elections
14 mins ago
African Union To Assist South Sudan in Preparations for December 2024 Elections
FIA President Calls for Increased Focus on Motorsport in Africa Amid F1 Changes
16 mins ago
FIA President Calls for Increased Focus on Motorsport in Africa Amid F1 Changes
BCI and FMF Boost Mozambican Football with Renewed Sponsorship Agreement
5 mins ago
BCI and FMF Boost Mozambican Football with Renewed Sponsorship Agreement
Brown Ideye Criticizes Super Eagles' Squad Selection for AFCON 2023
7 mins ago
Brown Ideye Criticizes Super Eagles' Squad Selection for AFCON 2023
Nigerian Prodigy Nasara James Dabo: A Beacon of Hope and Intellectual Brilliance
8 mins ago
Nigerian Prodigy Nasara James Dabo: A Beacon of Hope and Intellectual Brilliance
Latest Headlines
World News
Emanuele Gaudiano Dominates Second Day of Doha Equestrian Championship
8 seconds
Emanuele Gaudiano Dominates Second Day of Doha Equestrian Championship
Malta's Nationalist Party Fails to Submit Donation Reports and Accounts for Two Years
9 seconds
Malta's Nationalist Party Fails to Submit Donation Reports and Accounts for Two Years
Naledi Pandor's Solidarity with Palestine – A Symbol of South Africa's Longstanding Support
24 seconds
Naledi Pandor's Solidarity with Palestine – A Symbol of South Africa's Longstanding Support
India's Drug Regulator Conditionally Approves Production and Sale of Controversial FDC Drugs
55 seconds
India's Drug Regulator Conditionally Approves Production and Sale of Controversial FDC Drugs
Sharad Pawar's Participation in India Bloc Meeting: A Shifting Political Landscape
1 min
Sharad Pawar's Participation in India Bloc Meeting: A Shifting Political Landscape
Kiefer Ravena: A Leader Among Filipino Basketball Imports in Japan
1 min
Kiefer Ravena: A Leader Among Filipino Basketball Imports in Japan
Perfection Fresh Teams Up With Sesame Street for Healthy Eating Campaign
2 mins
Perfection Fresh Teams Up With Sesame Street for Healthy Eating Campaign
Bayley: A Pivotal Force in Damage CTRL Amid Uncertainty
2 mins
Bayley: A Pivotal Force in Damage CTRL Amid Uncertainty
Kenya Intensifies Focus on Last Mile Road Connectivity: A Boost for Grassroots Trade and Farmer Incomes
2 mins
Kenya Intensifies Focus on Last Mile Road Connectivity: A Boost for Grassroots Trade and Farmer Incomes
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
7 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app