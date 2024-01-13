Zimbabwe’s Advanced Level Exam Results Show Significant Improvement

The Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) has announced the results for the November 2023 Advanced Level examinations, revealing a significant improvement in the overall pass rate. The rate has escalated to a remarkable 94.60 percent, marking a significant 6.6 percentage point rise from the previous year’s 88 percent.

Rising Academic Progress

A total of 34,437 candidates sat for the exams, with no fewer than 32,221 achieving a Grade E or better after undertaking two or more subjects. The number of school candidates was 29,910, with an astounding 28,313 of them passing two or more subjects. This resulted in a remarkable 95.19 percent pass rate, highlighting the improving standard of education in the country.

Private Candidates and Gender Disparity

Private candidates were not left behind in this academic success. They recorded a pass rate of 90.57 percent, a substantial improvement over the 77.83 percent in 2022. In terms of gender performance, female students demonstrated academic prowess by outperforming their male counterparts. They recorded a 96.38 percent pass rate compared to 93.95 percent for males, reinforcing the notion of the rising academic prominence of women.

Special Needs Education

Additionally, 34 candidates with special needs also participated in the exams. They achieved a pass rate of 87.87 percent, which was a commendable improvement over the previous year. This result underscores the commitment to inclusivity in Zimbabwe’s education system and the potential of students with special needs.

Zimsec’s Stance on Continuous Assessment Learning Activities

Zimsec emphasized the crucial role of Continuous Assessment Learning Activities (CALAs) in candidate assessment. The council reiterated that students who fail to submit their CALAs would not receive their results, stressing the importance of compliance with this aspect of the educational process.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education further clarified that no school is permitted to withhold exam results from candidates over unpaid fees. The Ministry categorized such actions as a violation of the children’s rights, thereby ensuring that the academic progress of students is not hindered by financial constraints.