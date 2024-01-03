Zimbabwe Government Decentralizes Teacher Recruitment Amid Severe Shortage

In an attempt to tackle the growing deficit of teachers in the country, the Government of Zimbabwe has adopted a decentralized recruitment process. The decision comes in response to the severe shortage of teachers, particularly in rural provinces, which has seen Matabeleland North and South provinces grappling with a combined shortage of 483 teachers. The move is also a strategic response to the national deficit of 6,846 teaching positions scattered across eight rural provinces.

A Strategy to Address Shortages

The government’s strategy to mitigate the teacher shortage includes hiring more teachers and improving the infrastructure in the education sector. In the past year, 2,500 teachers were successfully recruited, and plans are underway to fill an additional 2,000 positions in the 2024 fiscal year. The government’s efforts, however, are not limited to just recruitment. They are also investing in infrastructure development, e-learning, and strengthening open and distance learning systems to address the myriad challenges faced by the education sector.

Decentralizing Recruitment

The Government of Zimbabwe hopes that by decentralizing the recruitment process, the vacancies can be filled more efficiently. The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Mr. Moses Mhike, has taken the lead in informing provincial education directors about the available positions and instructing them to recruit on a pro-rata basis. The focus of the recruitment drive will be on teachers specialized in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) subjects, which are currently in high demand.

Overcoming Infrastructure Deficits

Remote areas are facing more acute teacher shortages, a situation made worse by infrastructure deficits such as poor roads and lack of electricity. The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Torerai Moyo, has stressed the need to construct a school in each province every year. He has also urged the use of devolution funds for this purpose. The Government is planning to regularize unauthorized schools and establish more satellite schools, while also improving open and distance learning facilities for students in remote regions.

