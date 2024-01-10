Zimbabwe Government Cracks Down on School Violations: 23 Schools Charged

The Zimbabwean government has cracked down on a series of infractions committed by 23 schools across the nation. These offenses range from denying learners access to education due to fee-related issues, to insisting on fee payments in US dollars, and conducting unauthorized extra lessons. This move comes at a time when schools are kicking off the first term of 2024, signaling the government’s intent to ensure compliance with educational guidelines.

Ensuring Access to Education

During a tour of various schools in Harare, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerai Moyo emphasized that no student should be turned away for failing to pay fees, a policy that has been a cornerstone of the government’s education strategy. His comments are a stark reminder to schools about their duty to provide education to all learners, irrespective of their financial circumstances.

Overpriced Uniforms and Unauthorized Lessons

In addition to fee-related infractions, some schools have been called out for forcing parents to purchase overpriced uniforms directly from the schools themselves. Minister Moyo asserted that parents should be given the freedom to purchase uniforms from alternative, more affordable sources. The issue of unauthorized extra lessons was another sore point that the minister addressed during his tour, a practice that not only burdens the parents financially but also adds undue pressure on the learners.

Previous Conflicts and Current Compliance

The government’s actions against the 23 schools follow a history of friction between schools and parents over uniform purchases and fee payments. Despite these challenges, there is a silver lining. Teachers, who in previous terms have taken to strikes demanding better wages, have reported for duty this term, marking a positive shift in the education sector.

The minister’s intervention underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring that educational policies are adhered to and that the financial burdens on parents are minimized. This commitment, along with the teachers’ readiness to work, sets a promising tone for the new academic year in Zimbabwe.