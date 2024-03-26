Zimbabwe Government Bans School Vacation Lessons, Emphasizes Student Rest

The Zimbabwean government has taken a firm stance against vacation learning for both examination and non-examination classes, underlining the importance of rest for students during the holiday period. This decision was communicated by Mr. Moses Mhike, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, who stated that the uninterrupted first term allowed for complete curriculum coverage, rendering additional classes unnecessary.

Background and Decision

The announcement came after the education ministry reviewed requests for vacation schooling slated for the April holidays, targeting Grade 7, Ordinary, and Advanced level students. The ministry's consultation with various education stakeholders concluded that the term's smooth progression without disturbances made additional lessons during the break redundant. Consequently, the government advised against organizing vacation schools during this period, urging students instead to focus on rest and independent study.

Alternative Learning Strategies Encouraged

In lieu of vacation classes, the ministry encouraged students to utilize alternative learning strategies, including the Zimbabwe Learning Passport, a digital learning platform. This approach aims to provide students with the necessary break from structured learning environments while still offering avenues for educational engagement. The emphasis on rest and independent learning highlights the government's commitment to student well-being and holistic development.

Implications and Future Directions

This directive has sparked discussions among educators, parents, and students regarding the balance between academic rigor and mental health. While some argue that vacation classes are essential for examination preparation, others welcome the government's emphasis on rest and self-directed learning. As the debate continues, the impact of this decision on student performance and well-being will be closely monitored in the upcoming terms.