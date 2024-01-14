en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Zimbabwe Education Minister Witnesses School’s Challenging Conditions Amid National Tour

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:35 pm EST
Zimbabwe Education Minister Witnesses School’s Challenging Conditions Amid National Tour

Zimbabwe’s Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerai Moyo, Permanent Secretary Moses Mhike, and Provincial Education Director Gabriel Mhumha recently visited Mhanyame Primary School in Chinhoyi. Their purpose was to personally witness the challenging conditions under which the students are learning. The officials saw pupils, including vulnerable early childhood development (ECD) learners and those preparing for Zimbabwe School Examination Council (ZIMSEC) final tests, studying under trees and in open spaces due to a lack of adequate classroom space.

Overcrowding and Financial Difficulties at Mhanyame Primary School

The popular school, established in 2002, is known for its high pass rates and is currently facing an overcrowding problem. The headmaster Kufakuneyi Rupere reported an enrollment of 1,615 students and pointed out that fee payment delinquencies by parents are contributing to the school’s financial challenges. While some classroom construction is underway, the school’s development is being hampered by late disbursements of government funds intended to assist underprivileged students.

Minister Moyo’s Stance on School Fee Payments

Minister Moyo made it clear during his visit that no child should be turned away for non-payment of fees. He suggested that schools should adopt alternative strategies to collect fees while ensuring every child’s right to education. The visit was part of the minister’s national tour, which also included inspections related to cholera outbreak preparedness. The minister commended the school’s adherence to Standard Operating Procedures for hygiene.

Additional Challenges Facing Zimbabwe’s Education Sector

In addition to the conditions at Mhanyame Primary School, Zimbabwe’s education sector is also grappling with other issues. The ongoing dispute between Zimbabwean teachers and the government over low salaries is affecting the quality of education. There is also a crisis of water cuts in schools due to the water-shedding program by the Bulawayo City Council. Moreover, the surge in illegal mining activities, particularly in Kadoma and Kwekwe, has led to unsafe conditions in schools, causing some to be abandoned. The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has taken immediate action to address the damage caused by rampant gold panning and has urged the public to assist in reporting instances of vandalism.

0
Africa Education Zimbabwe
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
15 mins ago
Tragic Gold Mine Collapse in Tanzania Claims At Least 21 Lives: Global Incidents Roundup
A sudden, catastrophic event unfolded in the quiet hours of Saturday morning in Tanzania’s Simiyu Region. A gold mine, the lifeblood of many in the local community, collapsed under the weight of relentless rainfall. It was 5:00 a.m. local time when the earth moved in Bariadi District, entrapping an unknown number of miners in a
Tragic Gold Mine Collapse in Tanzania Claims At Least 21 Lives: Global Incidents Roundup
SAWA Bag: A Solar-Powered Answer to Kenya's Water Crisis
1 hour ago
SAWA Bag: A Solar-Powered Answer to Kenya's Water Crisis
President Hichilema Calls for Balanced Development Amid Rising Urban Migration
2 hours ago
President Hichilema Calls for Balanced Development Amid Rising Urban Migration
China Approves Pioneering Zone for Deepened Economic Cooperation with Africa
16 mins ago
China Approves Pioneering Zone for Deepened Economic Cooperation with Africa
Unveiling of Trump Administration's New Africa Strategy: A Step Towards Stability and Security
17 mins ago
Unveiling of Trump Administration's New Africa Strategy: A Step Towards Stability and Security
Cholera Outbreak in Zambia: A Nation Grapples with Health Crisis Amidst Climate Change
42 mins ago
Cholera Outbreak in Zambia: A Nation Grapples with Health Crisis Amidst Climate Change
Latest Headlines
World News
UTC Women's Basketball Team Clinches Decisive Victory Over Samford
27 seconds
UTC Women's Basketball Team Clinches Decisive Victory Over Samford
Union Minister Rajnath Singh Unveils 'Tryst with Ayodhya', Highlights Unity and End of Appeasement Politics
1 min
Union Minister Rajnath Singh Unveils 'Tryst with Ayodhya', Highlights Unity and End of Appeasement Politics
Bombay Jayashri: A Tale of Resilience and Gratitude Post-Brain Haemorrhage
1 min
Bombay Jayashri: A Tale of Resilience and Gratitude Post-Brain Haemorrhage
Yuvraj Singh Unveils Cricket Development Centre, Hints at Future in Coaching
1 min
Yuvraj Singh Unveils Cricket Development Centre, Hints at Future in Coaching
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady Gears Up for UFC Debut Against Loik Radzhabov
2 mins
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady Gears Up for UFC Debut Against Loik Radzhabov
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady Set to Make UFC Debut Against Loik Radzhabov
2 mins
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady Set to Make UFC Debut Against Loik Radzhabov
Auburn's Carter Sobera Surprised with Scholarship after LSU Victory
2 mins
Auburn's Carter Sobera Surprised with Scholarship after LSU Victory
Tion Webster Anchors North's Dominance in North/South Classic
3 mins
Tion Webster Anchors North's Dominance in North/South Classic
West Virginia Edges Out Texas in a Thrilling Basketball Match
4 mins
West Virginia Edges Out Texas in a Thrilling Basketball Match
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app