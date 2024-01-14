Zimbabwe Education Minister Witnesses School’s Challenging Conditions Amid National Tour

Zimbabwe’s Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerai Moyo, Permanent Secretary Moses Mhike, and Provincial Education Director Gabriel Mhumha recently visited Mhanyame Primary School in Chinhoyi. Their purpose was to personally witness the challenging conditions under which the students are learning. The officials saw pupils, including vulnerable early childhood development (ECD) learners and those preparing for Zimbabwe School Examination Council (ZIMSEC) final tests, studying under trees and in open spaces due to a lack of adequate classroom space.

Overcrowding and Financial Difficulties at Mhanyame Primary School

The popular school, established in 2002, is known for its high pass rates and is currently facing an overcrowding problem. The headmaster Kufakuneyi Rupere reported an enrollment of 1,615 students and pointed out that fee payment delinquencies by parents are contributing to the school’s financial challenges. While some classroom construction is underway, the school’s development is being hampered by late disbursements of government funds intended to assist underprivileged students.

Minister Moyo’s Stance on School Fee Payments

Minister Moyo made it clear during his visit that no child should be turned away for non-payment of fees. He suggested that schools should adopt alternative strategies to collect fees while ensuring every child’s right to education. The visit was part of the minister’s national tour, which also included inspections related to cholera outbreak preparedness. The minister commended the school’s adherence to Standard Operating Procedures for hygiene.

Additional Challenges Facing Zimbabwe’s Education Sector

In addition to the conditions at Mhanyame Primary School, Zimbabwe’s education sector is also grappling with other issues. The ongoing dispute between Zimbabwean teachers and the government over low salaries is affecting the quality of education. There is also a crisis of water cuts in schools due to the water-shedding program by the Bulawayo City Council. Moreover, the surge in illegal mining activities, particularly in Kadoma and Kwekwe, has led to unsafe conditions in schools, causing some to be abandoned. The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has taken immediate action to address the damage caused by rampant gold panning and has urged the public to assist in reporting instances of vandalism.