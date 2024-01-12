Zimbabwe Bids Farewell to Bishop Alexio Churu Muchabaiwa, a Beacon of Unity and Service

On a day imbued with deep respect and sorrow, thousands of mourners from across Zimbabwe gathered in Mutare and Triashill Mission in Mutasa to bid farewell to the late Bishop Alexio Churu Muchabaiwa, the first black bishop of Mutare Diocese, whose journey to priesthood defied societal norms and uplifted the people of Zimbabwe.

A Legacy of Service and Dedication

Bishop Muchabaiwa, who passed away at the age of 84, was revered not just for his contributions to the Catholic Church, but for his profound impact on Zimbabwe’s history. A spiritual shepherd with a humble demeanor, he played a significant role in national events – from consecrating the National Heroes’ Acre to presiding over the burials of liberation war heroes like Josiah Tongogara and Jason Ziyapapa Moyo.

Despite facing doubt and resistance, Bishop Muchabaiwa was ordained as a priest in August 1968. Over the years, he held influential positions within the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops’ Conference, fostering a legacy of promoting local vocations to the priesthood and encouraging his priests to maintain a life of prayer.

Unwavering Commitment to Development and Unity

Remembered as a people-centered leader, Bishop Muchabaiwa spearheaded development projects across education, health, and food security sectors. His tireless efforts aimed at fostering peace and unity within the nation were reflected in his close collaboration with the government.

During the interment mass at St Dominic’s High School, Acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, along with other high-profile individuals, paid tribute to the bishop’s enduring legacy. Dr Chiwenga emphasized the importance of peace for national development and discouraged youth drug abuse, reflecting Bishop Muchabaiwa’s own values.

An Institution for a Legacy

As a testament to the bishop’s lasting impact, the government expressed its willingness to support the church’s plans to name an institution in honor of Bishop Muchabaiwa. The event, marked by a sermon from Father Henry Wasosa, served as a poignant reminder of the bishop’s unwavering dedication to the church and the people of Zimbabwe.

In a country where the echoes of liberation war still resonate, the life and legacy of Bishop Alexio Churu Muchabaiwa stand as a beacon of unity, peace, and service. As his soul finds eternal rest, his teachings continue to inspire and guide the people of Zimbabwe.