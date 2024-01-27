Zamfara's Governor Dauda Lawal: Advocating Education for Prosperity

Dauda Lawal, the incumbent governor of Zamfara State, has underlined the critical role of education in creating a prosperous and sustainable society. The statement came during his visit to Zaria, where he attended the 43rd convocation ceremony of his alma mater, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU).

Lawal's Philanthropic Contributions

Lawal's commitment to the cause of educational development is well-known. His contributions include the construction of a three-story building comprising lecture halls and offices at ABU. He also donated a new Costa bus to the Department of Political Science, furthering his support for the university. His philanthropic activities extend to other educational institutions, demonstrating a genuine passion for fostering education.

Education Emergency in Zamfara State

In November of the previous year, Governor Lawal declared a state of emergency in the education sector. A significant part of this initiative was the construction and renovation of 245 schools across Zamfara's 14 Local Government Areas. In addition to infrastructure, providing 9,542 two-seater desks and equipping the schools with necessary furniture for teachers was part of the plan, aimed at creating an enabling environment for learning.

Education: A Key to Sustainable Development

Lawal's emphasis on education reflects his belief in giving back to society, a value he has held since his days in the banking sector. He views education as the cornerstone of a prosperous and sustainable society and is committed to making Zamfara, a state known for its rich agricultural heritage, a beacon of educational progress.