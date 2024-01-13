Youth Steel Orchestras Ready to Compete in National Junior Panorama

The beat of steel drums will echo through the Queen’s Park Savannah this Sunday as young musicians from across Trinidad and Tobago gather for the National Junior Panorama competition. The event, starting at 9 am, promises to be a thrilling showcase of the vibrant steelpan culture among the youth, supported by both the Ministry of Education and Pan Trinbago. With 12 bands from primary schools and ten from secondary schools battling for the championship titles, the competition is shaping up to be a memorable spectacle.

Defending Champions Return

The competition will see the return of last year’s champions in both categories. In the primary schools category, Guaico Presbyterian Steel Orchestra is back to defend their title. With a reputation for their riveting performances, they are one of 12 bands vying for the top spot. Naps Combined Steel Orchestra, the reigning champions in the secondary schools category, are also set to take the stage again. Known for their powerful renditions, they are among ten bands aiming to take home the title.

Unveiling of Preliminary Results

The preliminary rounds for the competition, which took place from January 8-12, set the stage for the upcoming finals. The results of the preliminaries for the 21 and under category (non-schools) were also released. Bp Renegades Youth Steel Orchestra emerged as the top band with their performance of ‘Woman’, securing 267 points. They are among the ten bands set to compete in the finals, underscoring the wide-ranging participation in the competition.

Celebrating Steelpan Culture

The National Junior Panorama competition is more than just a contest; it’s a celebration of Trinidad and Tobago’s vibrant steelpan culture. With young musicians at its heart, the event underlines the significance of the steelpan as a symbol of national identity and artistic expression. It offers a platform for the youth to showcase their talent, creativity, and passion for the steelpan, further enriching the musical heritage of the nation.