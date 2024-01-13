en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Youth Steel Orchestras Ready to Compete in National Junior Panorama

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:35 pm EST
Youth Steel Orchestras Ready to Compete in National Junior Panorama

The beat of steel drums will echo through the Queen’s Park Savannah this Sunday as young musicians from across Trinidad and Tobago gather for the National Junior Panorama competition. The event, starting at 9 am, promises to be a thrilling showcase of the vibrant steelpan culture among the youth, supported by both the Ministry of Education and Pan Trinbago. With 12 bands from primary schools and ten from secondary schools battling for the championship titles, the competition is shaping up to be a memorable spectacle.

Defending Champions Return

The competition will see the return of last year’s champions in both categories. In the primary schools category, Guaico Presbyterian Steel Orchestra is back to defend their title. With a reputation for their riveting performances, they are one of 12 bands vying for the top spot. Naps Combined Steel Orchestra, the reigning champions in the secondary schools category, are also set to take the stage again. Known for their powerful renditions, they are among ten bands aiming to take home the title.

Unveiling of Preliminary Results

The preliminary rounds for the competition, which took place from January 8-12, set the stage for the upcoming finals. The results of the preliminaries for the 21 and under category (non-schools) were also released. Bp Renegades Youth Steel Orchestra emerged as the top band with their performance of ‘Woman’, securing 267 points. They are among the ten bands set to compete in the finals, underscoring the wide-ranging participation in the competition.

Celebrating Steelpan Culture

The National Junior Panorama competition is more than just a contest; it’s a celebration of Trinidad and Tobago’s vibrant steelpan culture. With young musicians at its heart, the event underlines the significance of the steelpan as a symbol of national identity and artistic expression. It offers a platform for the youth to showcase their talent, creativity, and passion for the steelpan, further enriching the musical heritage of the nation.

0
Education Trinidad and Tobago
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
1 min ago
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
The Sierra Vista campus of Cochise College buzzed with energy and intellectual fervor on January 12th as it hosted the Arizona DECA District 3 competitive events. High school students from 11 DECA District 3 schools immersed themselves in a day of rigorous competition, focusing on academic subjects that shape today’s business landscape, such as marketing,
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
High Court Upholds Student Transfer from Mangaluru Medical College
19 mins ago
High Court Upholds Student Transfer from Mangaluru Medical College
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Responds to Brooklyn High School Closure for Migrant Housing
20 mins ago
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Responds to Brooklyn High School Closure for Migrant Housing
Ocasio-Cortez Declines Discussion on Brooklyn School's Temporary Shutdown for Migrant Housing
8 mins ago
Ocasio-Cortez Declines Discussion on Brooklyn School's Temporary Shutdown for Migrant Housing
Indianapolis Public Schools to Host 'Prepping for Success: The 3E's & College Prep' Workshop
11 mins ago
Indianapolis Public Schools to Host 'Prepping for Success: The 3E's & College Prep' Workshop
University of Wisconsin-Madison Honors Outstanding Students in Dean's List
16 mins ago
University of Wisconsin-Madison Honors Outstanding Students in Dean's List
Latest Headlines
World News
New Jersey Bolsters Support for Immigrant Community with Three New Laws
1 min
New Jersey Bolsters Support for Immigrant Community with Three New Laws
New Jersey Signs Groundbreaking Law to Improve Crisis Intervention and Honor Victims of Police Violence
2 mins
New Jersey Signs Groundbreaking Law to Improve Crisis Intervention and Honor Victims of Police Violence
Oregon's Ava Heiden Commits to Iowa Hawkeyes Women's Basketball
2 mins
Oregon's Ava Heiden Commits to Iowa Hawkeyes Women's Basketball
Seattle Seahawks Community Celebrates Pete Carroll's Legacy
2 mins
Seattle Seahawks Community Celebrates Pete Carroll's Legacy
Flamingos Take Flight: Nigeria's U17 Girls' Team Embarks on World Cup Qualification Journey
2 mins
Flamingos Take Flight: Nigeria's U17 Girls' Team Embarks on World Cup Qualification Journey
University of Akron Triumphs Over University at Buffalo in Collegiate Basketball Match
4 mins
University of Akron Triumphs Over University at Buffalo in Collegiate Basketball Match
President Biden Encounters Hostile Reception in Swing State Visit
4 mins
President Biden Encounters Hostile Reception in Swing State Visit
Tharoor Counters BJP's Anti-Hindu Allegations Amid Vivekananda Celebrations
4 mins
Tharoor Counters BJP's Anti-Hindu Allegations Amid Vivekananda Celebrations
Will Rogers Re-enters Transfer Portal Amid Washington's Coaching Changes
4 mins
Will Rogers Re-enters Transfer Portal Amid Washington's Coaching Changes
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
3 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
8 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
9 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
9 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
11 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
13 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
14 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
15 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
15 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app