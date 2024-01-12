Youth Labor Participation on Decline: A Study of Education and Personal Reasons

In an illuminating revelation, recent research featured in Semanario Universidad daily has unveiled a significant decline in the labor participation of young individuals between the ages of 15-24. The study attributes this trend to personal reasons, including continued education, travel, and family obligations, leading to a decrease in the number of young people seeking employment.

A Closer Look at the Phenomenon

Through a detailed presentation of statistics and narratives, the study paints a clear picture of the challenges faced by these young individuals in their quest for employment. The report discusses the proportion of unemployed young individuals in relation to the total number within the youth labor force. Furthermore, it provides the International Labor Organization’s definition of unemployed persons, offering a comprehensive understanding of the issue.

The Role of Education

One of the major findings of the research is the integral role played by educational qualifications in determining employment opportunities. The study reveals that the unemployment rate for literate persons is significantly higher than for illiterate persons in both urban and rural areas, irrespective of gender. Highlighting the importance of education, Alonso Alfaro, the Central Bank’s chief economist, said that those with medium and low qualifications have lesser chances of re-entering the labor market. This observation is particularly significant as many of the surveyed young people cited ongoing education as the primary reason for not actively seeking employment at present.

Impact of Global Crises

The report also delves into the effects of global crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recession, on youth employment, particularly in Portugal. It underscores the alarming rise in unemployment among young workers and individuals with middle education levels. The decrease in new job placements and termination of temporary contracts have further exacerbated the situation. The implications of these crises on young people’s employment prospects have been most pronounced in rural areas, where there is a higher concentration of declining economic activities and limited institutional support. The crises have also disrupted the transitions to adulthood for young people, leading to increased vulnerability and disengagement from education and training.