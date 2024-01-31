Young Enterprising Women Mentoring Forum: Empowering the Female Leaders of Tomorrow

On a day brimming with promise, the Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School became the vibrant backdrop for the second annual Young Enterprising Women Mentoring Forum—an event pulsating with empowerment and guidance for high school girls drawn to STEM and entrepreneurship. The forum, a robust platform for students to engage with potential mentors, offered a rich tapestry of learning about financial literacy and leadership.

Unveiling the Future Leaders

Among the sea of budding intellects, two students stood out and found themselves on the receiving end of scholarships that include an all-expenses-paid trip to the Enterprising Women of the Year Awards Celebration and Conference in Orlando, Florida. Erica Allen, with her eyes set on a career in urban planning and architecture, aims to address pertinent issues like gentrification. On the other hand, Kamryn Lawson is drawn towards the quality of life offered by the Air Force and plans to enlist.

A Drive to Bridge the Gap

The mentoring forum is an initiative of the Enterprising Women Foundation, a beacon of inspiration for young women in STEM. In partnership with the Institute of Consumer Money Management and sponsored by Grace Federal Solutions, LLC, the forum aims to 'bridge the gap' in the stark underrepresentation of women in STEM fields. Student Nhi Le, an embodiment of the forum's spirit, expressed her determination to gain STEM experience and prove her capabilities alongside her male counterparts.

Learning: The Never-Ending Journey

WRAL producer Miriam Melvin, during a panel discussion, reverberated the importance of continuous learning at any age—a sentiment that found resonance in the hearts of many young attendees. The forum served not just as a platform for education and mentorship, but also as a crucible where the future leaders of STEM were forged.