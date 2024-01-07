YouGov Poll Uncovers Parents’ Concerns About Daily School Attendance

In a recent YouGov poll conducted for the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ), a disconcerting trend has emerged, revealing that nearly one-third of parents believe daily school attendance is not essential for children. This sentiment, heavily influenced by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, has sparked a nationwide conversation about the role and efficacy of traditional education systems in the modern world.

Shaken Confidence in Education

The poll, conducted in December 2023, surveyed 1,206 parents, with results indicating that only 70% of them feel confident that their children’s needs are being adequately met by schools. This percentage drops to a mere 61% for parents with children at the secondary school level. The report also shed light on the stark disparities among disadvantaged children, with those receiving Free School Meals three times more likely to be severely absent than their more affluent classmates.

Rebuilding Trust

Such findings underscore the urgent need for rebuilding the trust between families and schools. Andy Cook, the CSJ’s chief executive, suggests that the pandemic has significantly weakened this relationship for a noteworthy minority. Cook strongly advocates for shared responsibilities between parents and schools and emphasizes the importance of government support in meeting parents’ expectations.

A Seven-Point Plan

The CSJ’s report, titled ‘The Missing Link: Restoring the bond between schools and families,’ presents a comprehensive seven-point plan aimed at enhancing parental engagement and family support. This plan includes actionable suggestions such as providing a minimum of five hours of extracurricular activities per week, expanding mental health support, introducing attendance mentors, and reviewing the efficacy of punitive measures like fines and prosecutions for school absences.

The report also calls for the creation of a National Parental Participation Strategy, a bold initiative to confront the potential catastrophic social consequences if these deep-seated issues are not promptly and effectively addressed.