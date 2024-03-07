York's Student Unauthorised Absences Surpass National Average, Calls for Government Action Intensify

Recent figures have revealed that York's secondary schools are grappling with higher than average rates of unauthorised absences, prompting local education authorities to call for immediate government intervention. According to Department for Education data ranging from September 11, 2023, to February 5, 2024, York recorded a 4.28% unauthorised absence rate right before half-term, outpacing the national average of 3.04%. City of York Council points to underfunding and the aftermath of the pandemic as key factors behind this worrying trend.

Unpacking the Attendance Crisis

Martin Kelly OBE, corporate director of children and education at City of York Council, highlights the rise in unauthorised absences post-pandemic as a national issue that has notably impacted York. Efforts are underway across the city's 63 publicly funded schools, including community schools, voluntary controlled schools, and academies within multi-academy trusts, to reverse this trend. Initiatives are focused on supporting students, parents, and carers, emphasizing the critical importance of regular school attendance for children's educational success.

Collaborative Efforts to Improve Attendance

The Ebor Academy Trust, managing seven primary schools in York, has been proactive in aligning its attendance figures with national averages. A citywide campaign led by Rebecca McGuinn, the trust's safeguarding lead, employs colorful banners to remind parents and carers of the significant learning losses even minimal absences can cause. The trust, along with City of York Council, strives to foster a collaborative environment aimed at breaking down barriers to regular school attendance, aiming for near-zero unauthorised absences.

Government's Role in Addressing the Issue

Bob Webb, City of York Council's Labour executive member for education, children, and young people, criticizes the Conservative government's approach to education, attributing falling attendance rates to underfunding, a narrowing curriculum, and a decade of austerity. Webb argues that current strategies, including the publication of league tables, fail to address the underlying challenges of improving school attendance. In response, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan has declared improving school attendance as her top priority, although specific strategies and actions remain to be seen.