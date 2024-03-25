Yigo's FBLG Middle School Embarks on Vital Refurbishment: A New Chapter Begins

The much-anticipated refurbishment of F. B. Leon Guerrero Middle School in Yigo is set to commence with a groundbreaking ceremony at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, marking a significant step towards addressing the structural issues that led to its partial closure. This event not only symbolizes a new chapter for the school but also reflects the community's commitment to providing a safe and conducive learning environment for its students.

Historical Context and Urgent Need for Refurbishment

Last year, the deteriorating condition of F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School, highlighted by roof leaks and concrete corrosion, necessitated a move for its students to share a campus with Okkodo High School. An engineering inspection in 2022 underscored the urgent need for major structural retrofit and restoration to prevent further damage and potential overall failure of the building. This call to action was met with a proactive response in October 2022, when the school undertook a partial closure to ensure the safety of its classrooms and occupants.

Community and Leadership Commitment

The groundbreaking ceremony is more than just the start of construction work; it's a testament to the resilience and dedication of educators, students, and the community towards advancing education in Yigo. Education Superintendent Erik Swanson's statement highlighted the collective efforts and dedication to creating a nurturing atmosphere for academic growth. The ceremony will take place at the school located at 533 Juan Jacinto Road in Yigo, symbolizing a pivotal moment in the community's history and its dedication to overcoming challenges.

Looking Towards the Future

As one of the seven public middle schools on the island, FBLG Middle School has a storied history of excellence, being the first public middle school in Guam to receive a full six-year accreditation term in 1998. This refurbishment project not only aims to restore the school to its former glory but also to ensure it continues to serve as a beacon of learning and community pride for future generations. The event underscores the importance of investing in educational facilities as a foundation for student success and community well-being.

The refurbishment of F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School is more than just a construction project; it's a reflection of a community's dedication to its children's future. As the school embarks on this new chapter, the implications for student safety, learning conditions, and overall community morale are profound. This momentous occasion marks the beginning of a journey towards not just rebuilding a school, but revitalizing a community's faith in the power of education.