Year-End Bonus Sparks Shopping Surge in Brunei

The disbursement of the year-end bonuses for civil servants in Brunei has triggered an unexpected boom in consumer activity, as locals rush to make purchases in preparation for the New Year and the forthcoming school year. The surge in activity is evidenced by the queues at ATMs and banks, and the noticeable increase in traffic congestion, as people flock to shopping centres to capitalize on their bonus windfall.

Bruneian Spending Habits

Local financial planner, Yapp Giem Eing, has identified four distinct categories of spenders in the wake of the bonus disbursement. These include parents who funnel their bonuses into their children’s educational needs, early planners who use the opportunity to settle debts and pay bills, savers who use their bonuses to boost their savings or investments, and spenders who exhaust their entire bonuses.

Yapp advocates for a balanced approach to spending bonuses. He suggests that people indulge in 20% of their bonus guilt-free, while allocating the majority towards savings, investments, or settling financial obligations.

Impact on Retail

Zul Abdul Rahman, a marketing executive at Concepts Computers, predicts a modest increase in sales, particularly for computers, as parents and teachers gear up for the new school term. This pattern of spending is also observed mid-year, when terms for higher education commence.

