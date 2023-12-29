en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Brunei

Year-End Bonus Sparks Shopping Surge in Brunei

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: December 28, 2023 at 10:54 pm EST
Year-End Bonus Sparks Shopping Surge in Brunei

The disbursement of the year-end bonuses for civil servants in Brunei has triggered an unexpected boom in consumer activity, as locals rush to make purchases in preparation for the New Year and the forthcoming school year. The surge in activity is evidenced by the queues at ATMs and banks, and the noticeable increase in traffic congestion, as people flock to shopping centres to capitalize on their bonus windfall.

Bruneian Spending Habits

Local financial planner, Yapp Giem Eing, has identified four distinct categories of spenders in the wake of the bonus disbursement. These include parents who funnel their bonuses into their children’s educational needs, early planners who use the opportunity to settle debts and pay bills, savers who use their bonuses to boost their savings or investments, and spenders who exhaust their entire bonuses.

Yapp advocates for a balanced approach to spending bonuses. He suggests that people indulge in 20% of their bonus guilt-free, while allocating the majority towards savings, investments, or settling financial obligations.

Impact on Retail

Zul Abdul Rahman, a marketing executive at Concepts Computers, predicts a modest increase in sales, particularly for computers, as parents and teachers gear up for the new school term. This pattern of spending is also observed mid-year, when terms for higher education commence.

The Borneo Bulletin’s Insight

The Borneo Bulletin, Brunei’s leading English daily, first reported on this consumer trend. It remains a trusted source of local, foreign, and regional business news, providing crucial insights into the financial habits and trends shaping Brunei’s economy.

0
Brunei Business Education
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name

By Geeta Pillai

Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam Announces New Operating Hours for Branches

By BNN Correspondents

Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam Announces New Operating Hours for Branches

By Saboor Bayat

Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam Announces New Operating Hours for Branches

By Bijay Laxmi

Bangladesh Celebrates First Ever National Expatriates Day ...
@Bangladesh · 11 hours
Bangladesh Celebrates First Ever National Expatriates Day ...
heart comment 0
Heavy Rainfall Triggers Major Flooding in Brunei’s Belait District

By Rafia Tasleem

Heavy Rainfall Triggers Major Flooding in Brunei's Belait District
Brunei’s King Football Team and Sarawak’s Real Rhinos Deliver a Thrilling Draw in Friendly Match

By Salman Khan

Brunei's King Football Team and Sarawak's Real Rhinos Deliver a Thrilling Draw in Friendly Match
Brunei Family Conquers Mardi Himal: A Tale of Endurance and Triumph

By BNN Correspondents

Brunei Family Conquers Mardi Himal: A Tale of Endurance and Triumph
Belait District’s ‘Community Store’: A Testament to the Power of Community Generosity

By Israel Ojoko

Belait District's 'Community Store': A Testament to the Power of Community Generosity
Latest Headlines
World News
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
13 seconds
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
Century Mile's New Year's Eve Harness Racing: An Exciting Wagering Opportunity
50 seconds
Century Mile's New Year's Eve Harness Racing: An Exciting Wagering Opportunity
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Denies Evo Morales' Bid for Re-election
1 min
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Denies Evo Morales' Bid for Re-election
Super Tuesday 2024: A Crucial Juncture in the Race to the White House
1 min
Super Tuesday 2024: A Crucial Juncture in the Race to the White House
Orthosomnia: The Unhealthy Obsession with Perfect Sleep
1 min
Orthosomnia: The Unhealthy Obsession with Perfect Sleep
Toronto to Join Ontario's One-Fare Transit Program in 2024
1 min
Toronto to Join Ontario's One-Fare Transit Program in 2024
A Paradigm Shift in New Year's Resolutions: From Self-Improvement to Holistic Well-being
2 mins
A Paradigm Shift in New Year's Resolutions: From Self-Improvement to Holistic Well-being
From Sideline Coaching to Positive Cheering: The Parent's Role in Youth Sports
4 mins
From Sideline Coaching to Positive Cheering: The Parent's Role in Youth Sports
Turks and Caicos Grapples with Dengue Outbreak Amid Heavy Rainfall
4 mins
Turks and Caicos Grapples with Dengue Outbreak Amid Heavy Rainfall
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
13 seconds
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
4 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app