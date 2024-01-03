en English
Year 8 Students Celebrate Graduation at The Learning Centre: A Transition Marked With Pride

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:25 pm EST
The hum of excitement permeated the air as Year 8 students at The Learning Centre, an innovative alternative learning institution, celebrated their graduation, signaling a significant transition from primary to secondary education. This event, a poignant fusion of emotions, saw students grappling with the sadness of leaving their primary school years behind and the anticipation for the thrilling educational journey that lay ahead.

The Chief Guest’s Commendation

The graduation ceremony was graced by the esteemed presence of the Education Assistant Minister, Iliesa Vanawalu, who served as the chief guest. In an official government statement, he lauded the institution for its remarkable achievements and extolled the school’s unwavering commitment to offering a broad curriculum and trailblazing programs.

Vanawalu extended his heartfelt congratulations to the graduating students, showering praises on their accomplishments and urging them to persist in their educational pursuits. “The journey of education is a long one, and the key is perseverance,” he remarked.

Emphasizing Parental Involvement

Vanawalu also underscored the critical role parents play in their children’s daily educational activities. He emphasized that parental involvement boosts children’s academic success and fosters an environment conducive to learning. “Parents are the backbone of a child’s educational journey, their involvement is crucial,” he said.

Celebrating Student Achievements

The graduation event marked the commendable achievements of over 15 students who successfully completed their primary education at The Learning Centre in the previous year. The students, now ready to step into the realm of secondary education, are testament to the Centre’s commitment to nurturing lifelong learners and productive community members.

Education Fiji
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

