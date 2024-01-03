Year 8 Students Celebrate Graduation at The Learning Centre: A Transition Marked With Pride

The hum of excitement permeated the air as Year 8 students at The Learning Centre, an innovative alternative learning institution, celebrated their graduation, signaling a significant transition from primary to secondary education. This event, a poignant fusion of emotions, saw students grappling with the sadness of leaving their primary school years behind and the anticipation for the thrilling educational journey that lay ahead.

The Chief Guest’s Commendation

The graduation ceremony was graced by the esteemed presence of the Education Assistant Minister, Iliesa Vanawalu, who served as the chief guest. In an official government statement, he lauded the institution for its remarkable achievements and extolled the school’s unwavering commitment to offering a broad curriculum and trailblazing programs.

Vanawalu extended his heartfelt congratulations to the graduating students, showering praises on their accomplishments and urging them to persist in their educational pursuits. “The journey of education is a long one, and the key is perseverance,” he remarked.

Emphasizing Parental Involvement

Vanawalu also underscored the critical role parents play in their children’s daily educational activities. He emphasized that parental involvement boosts children’s academic success and fosters an environment conducive to learning. “Parents are the backbone of a child’s educational journey, their involvement is crucial,” he said.

Celebrating Student Achievements

The graduation event marked the commendable achievements of over 15 students who successfully completed their primary education at The Learning Centre in the previous year. The students, now ready to step into the realm of secondary education, are testament to the Centre’s commitment to nurturing lifelong learners and productive community members.