XLRI Jamshedpur Hosts International Industrial Relations Conference

On January 8-9, 2024, XLRI Jamshedpur hosted an International Industrial Relations conference entitled 'Changing World of Labour and Work in the Global South.' The event marked 75 years of labor and industrial relations research and education, bringing together 60 delegates from 40 institutions across 10 countries and presenting a total of 42 research papers over the course of the two-day event.

Interdisciplinary Collaboration and Global Participation

The conference saw an amalgamation of experts from a wide range of disciplines, including industrial relations, law, economics, sociology, psychology, political science, history, labor geography, and anthropology. All participants were involved in evidence-based research, collaborating with an aim to advance both theory and policymaking in the field of labor and industrial relations. The papers presented were organized into 12 parallel sessions, all chaired by nine prominent figures from various countries, including the UK, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, Switzerland, and Argentina.

The conference was chaired by Professor Santanu Sarkar, a labor relations expert at XLRI. The event, which took almost a year to organize, was a result of Professor Sarkar's collaboration with Andy Charlwood and other university colleagues. The selection of research papers was meticulous, ensuring that each one addressed the various issues pertinent to the theme of the conference.