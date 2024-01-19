Wyoming School Cancels Anti-Bullying Play Addressing LGBTQ2S+ Issues: A Reflection of Larger Struggles

Wheatland, Wyoming, recently faced a wave of controversy as a school abruptly canceled 'The Bullying Collection,' an anti-bullying play addressing LGBTQ2S+ issues and suicide. The cancellation left the young cast, who had painstakingly rehearsed for months, without a venue for their performance. The decision was justified by the school's claim that the play did not align with their values, sparking a heated debate in the community about LGBTQ2S+ acceptance.

The Struggle for Acceptance

One of the young actors, 12-year-old Oliver Baez, expressed his disappointment, stating that the cancellation sent a negative message about LGBTQ2S+ inclusion in society. This incident showcases a broader struggle for LGBTQ2S+ acceptance in Wyoming, a state lacking a hate crimes law and grappling with proposed legislation that could restrict the lives of trans and nonbinary individuals.

A Performance Salvaged

Notwithstanding the setback, the local Platte County Players stepped in, facilitating the performance at the high school a month later. Unfortunately, the anticipated audience was sparse, with merely 50 attendees due to adverse weather and community apathy.

The School's Stance

The school's principal, backed by the district leadership, expressed the belief that the play was more focused on stirring social issues than providing entertainment suitable for middle schoolers. This viewpoint was further emphasized when the principal's attempt to apologize with gift cards was met with indignation by the students, who perceived it as demeaning.

Wheatland is no stranger to such controversies, having previously faced backlash over LGBTQ2S+ related school activities. The local drama coach, Stephanie Bradley, voiced her disappointment and aspirations for the school to become a safe haven for all students, including those from the LGBTQ2S+ community.