World University of Bangladesh Honors Freedom Fighters at 22nd Foundation Day

The World University of Bangladesh (WUB) marked its 22nd Foundation Day with a grand celebration on its Uttara campus in Dhaka, where it paid tribute to the nation's freedom fighters, announcing awards for their unparalleled contributions to independence. Notable figures such as Shahid Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni and ministers Obaidul Quader, Asaduzzaman Khan, among others, were named as recipients, setting a ceremony for medal awards in their honor.

Advertisment

Saluting the Heroes

The event not only celebrated WUB's foundation but also served as a platform to honor the valiant efforts of freedom fighters who played pivotal roles during Bangladesh's war of liberation. The announcement of award recipients by WUB aimed to recognize and immortalize the bravery, sacrifice, and dedication of these individuals. The university also took this opportunity to publish supplements and a souvenir that contained brief biographies of the honored freedom fighters, intending to inspire future generations with tales of their heroism.

Foundation Day Festivities

Advertisment

The celebration began with a sapling plantation, symbolizing growth and renewal, followed by a series of cultural functions, including performances by the university students and a band show by 'ChirKutt'. Treasurer Morsheda Choudhury welcomed the guests with an opening speech, and the event saw the presence of esteemed faculty members and dignitaries, including deans and the registrar of the university. The day was filled with joy and reflection, attended by over 3,500 students, dignitaries, and principals from nearby colleges, culminating in a lunch and raffle draw.

Continuing the Legacy

The recognition of freedom fighters by WUB on its Foundation Day underscores the university's commitment to preserving the legacy of the nation's heroes. By honoring these individuals, WUB not only acknowledges their contributions to Bangladesh's independence but also fosters a sense of national pride and historical awareness among its students. This event serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made for freedom and the importance of commemorating those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.