World Bank Approves $36m Skills and Innovation Project for OECS Youth

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:09 am EST
World Bank Approves $36m Skills and Innovation Project for OECS Youth

The World Bank, in a strategic move to enhance skills and foster innovation among the youth, has greenlighted a new project for the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS). The OECS Skills and Innovation Project, earmarked with a budget of $36 million, is set to impact over 40,000 young individuals in post-secondary institutions and at least 120 entrepreneurs and firms spread across the OECS region over the next five years.

Addressing the Skills Gap

This initiative is a response to the skills shortages that have been a contributing factor to high youth unemployment, reduced productivity, and lower business competitiveness in the OECS. As per the World Bank’s Human Capital Index, children in the OECS are forecasted to reach only 53 to 60 percent of their productivity potential, largely due to the substandard quality of education.

Project Goals and Methodology

The project’s primary goal is to improve the quality of post-secondary education. To achieve this, it plans on investing in infrastructure, fostering collaboration among OECS Member States, and improving data collection on a regional scale. A notable feature of this initiative is the establishment of a Knowledge, Technology, and Innovation Platform that will encourage knowledge exchanges and collaboration amongst educational institutions, entrepreneurs, firms, and the diaspora.

Supporting Innovation in Grenada and Saint Lucia

In Grenada and Saint Lucia, the project will also support innovation by co-financing projects between entrepreneurs and scholars through competitive matching grants. The initiative will place a special emphasis on the inclusion of women and the adoption of environmentally sustainable practices.

The funding for this project, provided through the World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA), includes $30 million in credits for Grenada and Saint Lucia and $6 million in grants for the OECS Commission. The IDA credits are a zero to low-interest loan mechanism designed to support economic growth, reduce inequalities, and improve living conditions.

Education
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

