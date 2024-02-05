Workshops to Equip Parents against Digital Dangers: An Initiative by Social Development Council

In a proactive move to safeguard the younger generation from the perils of the digital world, the Social Development Council, in collaboration with a network of organizations, is set to host a series of instructive workshops for parents. The initiative is an earnest bid to shed light on the lurking dangers associated with social media and the internet, prominently, human trafficking and internet child exploitation. More than instilling fear, the workshops aim to foster a dialogue about promoting healthy relationships in children's online activities, recognizing the omnipresence of technology in their lives.

Empowering Parents, Protecting Children

The workshops are designed with a clear objective: to empower parents to establish a safer digital environment for their children. In the world we live in, where screens have become inevitable companions, and the internet is a playground as much as a minefield, it is crucial for parents to be aware of their children's online interactions. The workshops, therefore, serve to equip parents with the knowledge and tools to navigate these digital dangers effectively.

Accessible and Inclusive Workshops

In an effort to ensure maximum participation, these educational workshops will be held at multiple locations on different dates. Thoughtful provisions like concurrent child care, engaging youth activities, and complimentary meals have been made to encourage parents to attend. In an era where digital inclusivity is key, the organizers have also arranged for a hybrid option, offering Zoom participation for one of the sessions in Cornwall.

Free Education, Thanks to CSCE

These important educational events are free of charge, courtesy of the funding from le Centre de santé communautaire de l'Estrie (CSCE). The initiative is part of the Vibrant Communities; Our Safety and Well-being Plan, which aims to foster a community where safety and wellness are paramount. Expert speakers from local services will be present at the workshops to offer their insights and answer any queries, providing practical insights to the attendees.

Registration is encouraged to attend these workshops, and contact information for more details has been made available. In the end, the goal is not just to educate but to create a community that is aware, safe, and united in its efforts to protect its children from the perils of the digital world.