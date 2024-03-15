Word on Fire, University of St. Thomas Houston Launch Master's in Evangelization & Culture

On Wednesday, Word on Fire and the University of St. Thomas, Houston, unveiled a pioneering master’s program in evangelization and culture, set to commence in June 2024. This collaboration marks a significant advance in Catholic education, aiming to meld rigorous academic standards with deep evangelistic zeal. Matthew Petrusek, senior director at the Word on Fire Institute, highlighted the program's foundation in the institute's ethos, aiming to cultivate highly skilled evangelists.

Strategic Partnership and Program Details

The partnership between Word on Fire Institute and the University of St. Thomas was born out of a shared vision for an academically accredited program that remains faithfully Catholic while being culturally competent. Over two years of dialogue have culminated in this innovative master’s degree program. It boasts a curriculum designed to engage with contemporary culture through a Catholic lens, offering courses such as Theology of Bishop Robert Barron, Biblical Studies for Evangelists, and a distinctive focus on the Evangelical Legacy of Vatican II.

Engaging with Culture

One of the program's core ambitions is to prepare students to navigate and evangelize within the multifaceted realms of modern culture, from entertainment to architecture. Petrusek emphasized the importance of forming students capable of identifying 'seeds of the word' in various cultural niches, thereby facilitating meaningful dialogue and potential conversions. This approach does not seek to accommodate secular culture uncritically but to engage it constructively, aiming at the transformation of hearts and minds towards Christ and His Church.

Faculty and Program Accessibility

The program promises a faculty comprising faithful scholars and leaders in Catholic thought, including professors from the Word on Fire Institute. Bishop Robert Barron's involvement, although his teaching capacity is yet to be finalized, ensures a direct link to the heart of Word on Fire's mission. Designed to prioritize interaction and dialogue, the program limits class size, eschewing pre-recorded lectures for live, online, and, where possible, incarnational teaching methods. At 600 USD per credit hour, the program seeks to make this unique blend of academic rigor and evangelistic training accessible to a wide audience.

As the Word on Fire and the University of St. Thomas embark on this ambitious project, the implications for the Church's mission in contemporary culture are profound. This program not only aims to educate but to inspire and equip a new generation of Catholics to confidently and joyfully proclaim the Gospel in every corner of society.