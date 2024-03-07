Worcester Cathedral Hosts Grand Graduation for Nurses, Midwives; Honors Prof Dunkley-Bent

More than 500 students came together at Worcester Cathedral on Tuesday in a vibrant celebration of academic achievements, marking a significant milestone for many in the fields of nursing and midwifery. This grand event was split across two ceremonies, eventually leading the jubilant graduates to a well-deserved reception at the University of Worcester Arena. Among the graduates, nurses and midwives represented the largest groups, highlighting the growing importance of these professions in the healthcare sector.

Spotlight on Prof Jacqueline Dunkley-Bent

Adding to the day's significance, Prof Jacqueline Dunkley-Bent OBE, a distinguished figure in midwifery, was awarded an honorary doctorate. Prof Dunkley-Bent's pioneering role as the first Chief Midwifery Officer for the NHS in England and her contributions as one of the National Maternity Safety Champions appointed by the Department for Health and Social Care have set new standards in maternal care. Her recognition by the Nursing Times on the occasion of the NHS's 75th anniversary as one of 75 impactful nurses and midwives further cements her legacy in healthcare.

The event was not just a celebration of past achievements but also a beacon of hope for the future of healthcare. The largest cohort of graduates being nurses and midwives is a testament to the growing emphasis on enhancing maternal care and nursing practices. Their graduation represents a significant step forward in addressing the global healthcare challenges, armed with the knowledge and skills honed at the University of Worcester.