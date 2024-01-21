Women in STEM: Inspiring the Next Generation at Mooresville Public Library

At the West Branch of Mooresville Public Library, a conversation echoed through the halls that could inspire a generation. A panel discussion titled 'Women in STEM' was organized by the Fuse Robotics team from South Iredell High School, fostering a space for young women to explore their interest in careers traditionally dominated by men.

Breaking Barriers and Building Bridges

The event spotlighted six accomplished women who have made significant strides in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). The panelists included Karlie Neigel, Debra Lester, Tristan Jones, Felina Harris, Amber Kozlowski, and Heather Forbis. These distinguished professionals addressed questions from eager students and the curious audience, shedding light on their respective journeys and the adversities they faced and overcame.

Sparking Interest and Igniting Ambition

Students from South Iredell High School, the home base of the Fuse Robotics team, found the discussion deeply inspiring and motivating. The panel served as a beacon of possibility, reinforcing their interest in STEM careers and encouraging them to push past societal stereotypes and norms. The panel discussion also highlighted the slowly changing culture in male-dominated STEM fields and emphasized the importance of women supporting each other in their professional growth.

Guidance for Future STEM Leaders

A crucial takeaway from the event was the advice offered to the students about exploring their interests without needing to have a clear career path in STEM from the get-go. The path to success is often non-linear, and it is essential to remain open to various possibilities. The event underscored the presence of numerous role models within the community, encouraging young women to persevere in their STEM-related pursuits, regardless of the challenges they may face.