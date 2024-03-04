Wolfspeed Launches New York Apprenticeship, Boosting Semiconductor Workforce Development

Wolfspeed, a leader in semiconductor manufacturing, has initiated a Registered Apprenticeship Program (RAP) in New York's Mohawk Valley Fab, marking a significant stride in domestic semiconductor workforce development. This initiative, celebrated by the National Institute for Innovation and Technology and the United States Department of Labor, aims to equip individuals with essential skills for a thriving career in the semiconductor and advanced manufacturing industry.

Building Skills and Careers

The program, facilitated by the Manufacturers Association of Central New York (MACNY) and the Institute's Growing Apprenticeships in Nanotechnology and Semiconductor (GAINS) program, offers a comprehensive learn-and-earn framework. This initiative not only provides workers an opportunity to expand their skills but also fosters a dynamic workforce prepared to meet the challenges of the evolving semiconductor industry. With the Institute serving as a guiding force, Wolfspeed's program underscores the importance of cultivating regional talent pipelines.

From Material Handling to Manufacturing Excellence

The first apprentice to sign up for Wolfspeed's program is , who transitioned from the materials handling team to the manufacturing technician team, and now to an Equipment Apprentice. This 16-month program, involving 2,700 hours of on-the-job training and 216 hours of college instruction provided by Mohawk Valley Community College (MVCC), exemplifies the commitment to nurturing talent from within. This approach not only benefits the apprentices by offering a clear pathway to career advancement but also aligns with Wolfspeed's capacity expansion goals at their Mohawk Valley Fab.

Wolfspeed's initiative showcases the power of collaboration between industry leaders, educational institutions, and organizations dedicated to workforce development. By investing in the next generation of professionals, Wolfspeed, along with its partners like the Institute, MACNY, and MVCC, are paving the way for a sustainable future in the semiconductor industry and STEM fields at large. This program is a testament to the collective effort to develop a skilled workforce ready to tackle the challenges of modern manufacturing and technology.