Wiz Khalifa’s Marijuana-Infused Parent-Teacher Meetings: A Statement of Authenticity

Renowned rapper Wiz Khalifa, during a recent appearance on the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast, made a candid confession that he routinely partakes in parent-teacher meetings at his son’s school under the influence of marijuana. The 36-year-old rapper, who shares joint custody of 10-year-old Sebastian with ex-wife Amber Rose, has evidently made this a norm, with the school’s faculty quite aware and seemingly unbothered by his intoxication.

Embracing Authenticity in Parenting

Born Cameron Jibril Thomaz, Wiz Khalifa’s stance on the matter is one of casual defiance. He believes that his altered state of consciousness is a part of his authentic persona, a persona he does not wish to mask, even in a formal setting such as a school. This has led to instances where his son might carry a whiff of marijuana, a byproduct of Khalifa’s habitual smoking.

Co-Parenting Dynamics With Amber Rose

Despite a turbulent past that led to their divorce in 2014, just a year after their marriage, Khalifa and Rose have managed to maintain a harmonious co-parenting relationship. Rose, in a recent talk show appearance, went as far as to refer to Khalifa as her ‘best friend,’ underscoring the mutual respect that underpins their shared parental responsibilities.

The Controversy and The Conversation

Although Khalifa’s bold admittance has the potential to stir controversy, it also opens the door to a broader conversation about societal norms, expectations, and the importance of authenticity. The lack of clarity on whether Khalifa drives himself to these conferences or has a chauffeur also leaves room for further discussions around safety.