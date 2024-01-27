Wisconsin's Speak Up, Speak Out Tipline Marks Safety Milestone with 10,000 Contacts

Wisconsin's Speak Up, Speak Out (SUSO) tipline has marked a significant milestone, receiving its 10,000th contact since its inception on September 1, 2020. This round-the-clock confidential helpline has emerged as a reliable platform for students to voice their concerns over safety and wellness in schools. Attorney General Josh Kaul lauded the confidence that students and educators have exhibited in SUSO, stressing the need for legislative action to extend its funding beyond 2024 to ensure sustained school safety.
A Beacon of Trust and Safety
The SUSO tipline has played a crucial role in averting potential hazards, ranging from planned school attacks and on-campus weapons to suicide threats. A study published in Pediatrics underscores the effectiveness of such tiplines, particularly in detecting high-risk firearm situations. It is worth noting that firearms have been the leading cause of death among children and adolescents since 2020.
Impacting Lives Across Wisconsin
The Office of School Safety (OSS), the administrative body for SUSO, has made its presence felt across all 72 counties in Wisconsin. It has been delivering a wide array of safety services and garnering support through training programs, presentations, and grants. The community can register their concerns via the SUSO website, mobile app, or through a toll-free number.
Funding Challenges and Solutions
Initially bankrolled by federal grants, the OSS faced a potential funding gap when the Wisconsin legislature failed to meet a request for permanent funding. However, the Department of Justice redirected $1,340,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act funds to keep the OSS, including the SUSO tipline, operational until the end of 2024.