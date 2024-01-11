Wisconsin’s Record Workforce Milestones in 2023: A Closer Look

Wisconsin set new workforce records in 2023, demonstrating the potency of its labor market. The state experienced its lowest unemployment rate in April and May at 2.4%, and for the first time, it recorded over 3 million jobs in November. But the highlight of these achievements is beyond these statistics. Under Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek, the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has ushered in a wave of innovative initiatives.

Record Apprenticeship Enrollments

One significant milestone was the enrollment of a record 16,000 apprentices and 8,000 youth apprentices. These programs, backed by an unprecedented number of employer sponsors, have broadened to include diverse career paths such as healthcare, IT, and finance. The expansion of apprenticeships into healthcare marks a strategic move to address the shortage of nurses and other healthcare workers, a global concern.

A New Pathway: Nursing Apprenticeship Program

In a pioneering move, DWD partnered with UW Health to inaugurate Wisconsin’s first nursing apprenticeship program. This program pays apprentices for both classroom and on-the-job training, setting a new precedent in the healthcare industry. Despite the state legislature’s decision not to fund Governor Tony Evers’ requests for healthcare apprenticeship programs, UW Health took the lead in financing its pilot program.

Revamping DWD’s Infrastructure

Secretary-designee Pechacek, who assumed her role amidst a backlog of over 100,000 unemployment insurance claims during the COVID-19 pandemic, has spearheaded significant improvements within the DWD. Notably, the department is halfway through a four-year overhaul of its 50-year-old computer system for managing claims. In addition, the DWD has implemented AI-powered bots and enhanced online portals to improve efficiency.

ARPA-Funded Workforce Projects

The DWD, in collaboration with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., has initiated ARPA-funded workforce-related projects totaling $160 million. These projects focus on job training and placement, and importantly, on overcoming barriers such as transportation, housing, and childcare.

With Wisconsin grappling with an aging population and a net-zero to negative in-migration, apprenticeships and other workforce entry methods have become crucial. Despite resistance from the legislature’s Republican majority, Pechacek continues to advocate for policies like paid family medical leave and sustained state funding for child care. These measures are not only aimed at supporting the existing workforce but also at attracting and retaining new workers, ensuring Wisconsin’s labor market remains vibrant and resilient.