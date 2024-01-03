Wisconsin Schools Pioneer Approaches to Digital Citizenship

Wisconsin school districts have taken a proactive stance in teaching students responsible digital technology use. The approach, though varying across districts, ranges from digital literacy courses, strict device usage policies, to advisory periods focusing on life skills including digital citizenship.

Hortonville District’s Digital Driver’s License Program

In the Hortonville District, an innovative initiative has been rolled out targeting middle school students. The district has implemented a ‘Digital Driver’s License’ program, entailing a digital citizenship assessment. The assessment is designed to test the students’ understanding of online safety, protection of their identities, and respectful conduct online. To gain ‘Bring Your Own Device’ (BYOD) privileges, students must demonstrate 100% proficiency in these areas, ensuring that they are well-equipped to use electronic devices responsibly. The district also enforces strict policies regarding device usage during school hours, further supporting this initiative.

Kettle Moraine High School’s Advisory Sessions

Parallel to this, Kettle Moraine High School in Wales has adopted an approach that integrates digital citizenship within life skills learning. The school provides advisory periods, where students are guided on a variety of topics, including digital citizenship, as well as college and career planning. These sessions are also designed to foster stronger student-teacher relationships, promoting a supportive learning environment.

Wauwatosa School District’s Emphasis on Social Emotional Learning

The Wauwatosa School District, on the other hand, opts for a more holistic approach. The district adopts the Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning’s framework, implementing curricula like Second Step and Character Strong. These curricula aim to teach foundational social emotional learning skills, such as self-awareness, self-management, responsible decision-making, relationship skills, and social awareness. While these skills are not digital-specific, they provide students with the tools to navigate social relationships and make responsible choices, which extend to their online interactions as well.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, these proactive measures taken by Wisconsin school districts serve as a model for others to follow, ensuring the safe and responsible use of digital technology by students.