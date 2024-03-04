WiMEF Elects 21 Industry Leaders to 2024 Board, Spearheads Women's Advancement in Manufacturing

On April 1, 2024, the Women in Manufacturing Education Foundation (WiMEF) embarks on a new chapter with the induction of 21 industry stalwarts into its Board of Directors, under the leadership of Chair Mary Ellen Grom. This diverse group is set to drive the organization's mission to elevate women in the manufacturing sector.

Expanding Horizons: WiMEF's Strategic Leadership

WiMEF, a pivotal advocate for women's leadership in manufacturing, aims to harness this new board's varied expertise. Executive Director Gretchen Moore expresses confidence in the board's capacity to guide WiMEF through a period of significant growth and innovation. The 2024 board, featuring figures from AFL, John Deere, Ultra Maritime, and Southwire Company, reflects a broad spectrum of the manufacturing industry.

Advancing Educational Initiatives

Underpinning WiMEF's strategy is a suite of education programs designed to foster leadership skills among women in manufacturing. These initiatives include The Leadership Institute for Women in STEM and Manufacturing and the Empowering Women in Production Program. Since 2017, these programs have graduated nearly 900 women, with over 15,000 participants engaging in WiMEF's Virtual Learning Series. This concerted effort underscores WiMEF's commitment to increasing the presence of women in leadership roles within the manufacturing sector.

A Legacy of Leadership and Innovation

As WiMEF welcomes new members and bids farewell to outgoing ones, the foundation reaffirms its dedication to shaping a more inclusive manufacturing industry. This transition not only celebrates the achievements of past members but also sets the stage for future breakthroughs in promoting gender diversity in manufacturing leadership. The organization, in partnership with the Women in Manufacturing Association, continues to serve as a beacon for aspiring women leaders in the industry.

With this infusion of new talent and perspective, WiMEF is poised to amplify its impact, fostering a manufacturing landscape where women's leadership thrives. This initiative not only aligns with broader movements towards gender equality in the workplace but also promises to enrich the manufacturing sector with diverse insights and innovative approaches to leadership.