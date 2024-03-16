Wiltshire Schools Battle Persistent Absences: 17% of Pupils Missing Over 10% of Sessions

Recent data from the Department for Education's Wonde platform reveals an unsettling trend in Wiltshire schools: 17% of pupils are persistently absent, missing more than 10% of school sessions as of February. This alarming statistic, representing 7,910 of the 46,595 pupils across the county, underscores a growing concern for educational authorities and parents alike. The figures, presented at Wiltshire Council's Children's Select Committee meeting on March 13, offer a stark comparison to the national level of 20.6% and highlight the ongoing challenges in boosting school attendance post-pandemic.

Understanding Persistent Absence

Persistent absence is defined as missing more than 10% of school sessions, a threshold that 7,910 Wiltshire pupils have unfortunately met. Additionally, 1.8% of pupils, equating to 862 children, are considered 'severely absent,' having missed more than 50% of school sessions. Despite these figures, Wiltshire schools report an attendance rate of 93.4%, slightly above the national average of 93%. However, this is still below pre-pandemic levels, where attendance was around 95.28%.

The Impact of Illness and SEND

Illness remains the primary reason for pupil absences, both in Wiltshire and nationally. Among students with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), who have an Education, Health, and Care plan, the attendance rate drops to 86.9%. Kathryn Davies, Wiltshire Council's interim director for education and skills, emphasized the council's commitment to improving attendance rates, acknowledging that current figures, while comparatively strong, remain below pre-pandemic levels.

Efforts to Combat Absenteeism

The data collected by the Department for Education's Wonde platform is part of a broader initiative to identify attendance trends and support pupils in need. By gathering daily attendance figures from participating schools, educational authorities hope to pinpoint specific areas for intervention and provide targeted support. While the challenge of improving attendance rates is significant, the use of live data offers a promising tool for addressing absenteeism head-on.

As Wiltshire and other regions grapple with the lingering effects of the pandemic on school attendance, the importance of understanding and addressing the root causes of absenteeism has never been more critical. With concerted efforts from schools, local authorities, and parents, there is hope for reversing this trend and ensuring that all students have the opportunity to benefit from consistent, high-quality education.