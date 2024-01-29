Williamsburg's School Crossing on the Verge of Closure: A Search for New Ownership

In the heart of Monticello Marketplace, Williamsburg, stands a testament to three decades of educational enrichment - School Crossing. This beloved toy and game store, steeped in local history, now teeters on the brink of closure, its future uncertain and its legacy at stake.

A Legacy Worth Preserving

Birthing its journey in 1990, School Crossing was initially conceived as a teacher supply store. However, the growing demand from discerning parents soon expanded its scope to include a fascinating array of educational toys and games. Sherry Phipps, the store's owner, has been the driving force behind this transformation, consistently curating products that engage young minds and foster creativity.

From Legos, dolls, and dress-up clothes to arts and crafts kits and fidget toys, School Crossing has been a wonderland for children. It has also served as a crucial resource center for educators, offering classroom decor and educational games that enhance learning experiences.

Why Close a Cherished Institution?

Despite the store's enduring popularity, Phipps has decided not to renew her lease. Her intention is to carve out more time for her family and personal interests, a decision that has triggered a wave of nostalgia and concern among her loyal customer base.

The potential closure announcement on social media elicited a significant response, revealing the deep-seated affection for School Crossing within the Williamsburg community. This has prompted Phipps to consider selling the business, thus preserving its legacy while allowing her to embark on her new personal journey.

Technology's Impact on Play

Reflecting on her tenure, Phipps has observed a seismic shift in children's play patterns. The advent of digital devices has precipitated a decrease in the age range of children's toys, underscoring the growing influence of technology on creative play.

As Phipps approaches her 35th year in business, she cherishes the connections she has forged with multiple generations of customers. She remains hopeful that a discerning buyer will step forward to continue the store's tradition of cultivating creativity and learning in Williamsburg.

In preparation for potential closure, School Crossing is offering a 20% discount on items. Phipps has extended an open invitation to interested buyers, with the store slated to close by the second week of April if no buyer surfaces.