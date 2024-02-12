Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Celebrates 16 Years of Partnership with St. Jude: Raising Over $60 Million

On this day, February 12th, 2024, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. celebrates a remarkable milestone: their 16th anniversary of partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Over the years, they have raised an astounding $60 million to support the hospital's mission to treat and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

In a heartwarming display of solidarity, customers are invited to donate $5, $10, $25, or $50, making a tangible impact on the lives of countless children. Every contribution, no matter the size, serves as a beacon of hope, reinforcing St. Jude's commitment to providing top-tier medical care at no cost to families.

Webster Parish Schools: A Testament to Community Spirit

This year, fourteen public schools in Webster Parish joined forces to raise a staggering $149,123.57 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. This impressive achievement surpasses last year's donations by $23,774.13, demonstrating the community's unwavering dedication to the cause.

Throughout the academic year, the schools engaged in various fundraising activities, rallying together to make a difference. The district expresses its heartfelt gratitude to everyone involved, emphasizing that each donation played a crucial role in supporting St. Jude's mission.

The Power of Collective Giving

The partnership between Williams-Sonoma, Inc. and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital serves as a testament to the power of collective giving. By inviting customers to contribute, the company has created a ripple effect of generosity that extends far beyond monetary donations.

Each act of kindness fuels hope and provides invaluable support for the children and families relying on St. Jude's life-saving treatments. As the partnership enters its 16th year, the impact of these contributions continues to grow, driving progress in the fight against childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

A Legacy of Hope: Williams-Sonoma, Inc. and St. Jude's Enduring Partnership

Over the past 16 years, Williams-Sonoma, Inc.'s commitment to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital has fostered a legacy of hope. By raising over $60 million and inviting customers to join the cause, the company has played a pivotal role in advancing St. Jude's mission.

As the partnership continues to flourish, the lives of countless children and families are being transformed. Together, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital are proving that the power of collective giving knows no bounds.

In conclusion, the combined efforts of Williams-Sonoma, Inc., Webster Parish schools, and numerous donors have significantly contributed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's mission to treat and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Through collective giving and unwavering commitment, they are creating a brighter future for children in need, one donation at a time.