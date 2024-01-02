WIGUT Calls for Interim Pay Increase Amid Anticipated Compensation Review at UWI

The West Indies Group of University Teachers (WIGUT) has expressed concerns over the delay in staff salary increments at the University of West Indies (UWI). The union, representing around 900 academics, senior administrative, and professional staff, has proposed an interim pay increase of 25 percent, applicable to all members within the bargaining unit. While there is currently no industrial action in progress, WIGUT President, Paul Brown, warns of a growing restlessness among the staff.

Demands for Interim Pay Increase

WIGUT’s request for a 25 percent pay hike comes as the UWI and the finance ministry are on the verge of finalizing the appointment of an international consulting firm. The firm is expected to conduct a comprehensive compensation review, the results of which are anticipated to be released in May 2024. The union’s demand for an interim pay increase is predicated on the assumption that any negotiated agreement following the compensation review will not occur until several months later.

A Looming Threat of Industrial Action

In a move that signifies the heightening tension, WIGUT Jamaica has threatened to start withholding grades from January 5 as part of their industrial action if its demands are not met. The union has set a hard deadline of February 29 for the implementation of the proposed pay increase and associated allowances. Meanwhile, the UWI and the finance ministry are working to expedite the compensation review process.

The Global Picture: Unrest in the Education Sector

Similar unrest is evident in the global education sector. Junior doctors in England and Wales are on strike demanding pay restoration to 2008 levels, potentially implying around a 35 percent pay hike. In Northern Ireland, the BMA is holding a strike ballot of its junior doctor members, while in Scotland, members of the BMA and HCSA have accepted a 12.4 percent pay offer. The situation at UWI signifies a growing global trend towards improved remuneration for educators and academic professionals.