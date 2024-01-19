Wichita's Biomedical Campus: A New Hub for Healthcare Education and Economic Growth

Wichita, a city traditionally known for its aerospace industry, is set to undergo a transformative change with the creation of a new biomedical campus in its downtown area. This ambitious project is a collaborative effort between Wichita State University (WSU) and the University of Kansas (KU), aiming to consolidate various health-related educational programs into a single, state-of-the-art facility.

Advertisment

A Vision for Healthcare Education

The Wichita Biomedical Campus is envisioned to be more than just a structure. Its blueprint reveals an eight-story, 350,000-square-foot edifice that reflects the future of healthcare education. This architectural marvel, a joint venture by Helix Architecture + Design and CO Architects, features advanced laboratories and a variety of spaces dedicated to education and research. WSU President Rick Muma emphasized the campus's potential to revolutionize healthcare education through the integration of advanced technologies.

Design and Structure

Advertisment

The building's design is a testament to the collaborative spirit of the project. The top three floors will be utilized by KU's School of Medicine and School of Pharmacy. A shared simulation floor will occupy the fifth level, fostering an environment of shared learning and collaboration. The Evelyn Hendren Cassat Speech-Language-Hearing Clinic, a part of WSU's College of Health Professions, will have its dedicated entrance on the third floor.

Impact and Timeline

This $300 million project is set to break ground in spring 2024 and is projected for completion by the end of 2026. The campus will replace a current parking lot and the Wichita Transit Center, which will be relocated to Delano. Beyond being a significant investment in infrastructure, the Wichita Biomedical Campus promises to bring millions of dollars in economic development opportunities to the area, with an estimated $100 million in new investment within the next seven to 10 years.