Disaster

What Makes an Earthquake Deadly? Deciphering the Factors and Mitigation Strategies

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 9:17 pm EST
Earthquakes, with their unpredictable nature and devastating potential, have long been regarded as one of the most formidable natural disasters. Their lethality varies significantly, influenced by a cocktail of factors ranging from the earthquake’s magnitude and depth to the quality of human structures and preparedness.

The Role of Magnitude and Depth

The magnitude of an earthquake has a direct relationship with its potential destructiveness. Higher magnitudes generally result in more severe shaking and damage. Yet, it is not the sole determinant of a quake’s fatal impact. The depth at which an earthquake originates, known as its focal depth, also plays a crucial role in shaping its destructive power. Shallower earthquakes, which have less earth to travel through before reaching the surface, tend to cause more destruction than their deeper counterparts.

Location and Infrastructure: A Match with Potential Consequences

The location of the earthquake’s epicenter relative to populated areas can significantly amplify its impact. Earthquakes that strike near or directly underneath urban centers can result in more casualties and damage than those in remote areas. The quality of the infrastructure plays a pivotal role here. Buildings constructed according to strict codes and designed to resist seismic activities tend to withstand the earthquake’s wrath better, resulting in fewer casualties and less damage. Conversely, in regions where construction standards are lax, even moderate earthquakes can trigger significant loss of life and destruction.

Emergency Response: The Human Factor

The aftermath of an earthquake heavily depends on the efficiency of emergency response systems and preparedness levels. Prompt and efficient response can save lives, mitigate injuries, and limit property damage. Poor disaster management, on the other hand, can exacerbate the situation, leading to more losses. Education and public awareness about earthquake safety measures can play a vital role in reducing the death toll and injuries during such adverse events.

Recent major earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, and the 1.7 magnitude earthquake in New York City, underscore the need for improved earthquake resilience and prevention measures. These events serve as stark reminders of the potential for larger, deadlier earthquakes in the future, highlighting the urgency for robust seismic standards and comprehensive disaster management strategies.

Disaster Education
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

