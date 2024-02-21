West Virginia Achieves Statewide Success in Student Support Through Communities in Schools Expansion

In the heart of Appalachia, a revolution in education and student support is quietly unfolding. West Virginia, often in the headlines for its struggles with poverty and opioid addiction, is writing a new narrative for its future generations. Governor Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice recently heralded a significant milestone for the state: the expansion of the Communities in Schools (CIS) initiative to every corner of West Virginia, covering all 55 counties. This landmark achievement is not just a testament to the state’s commitment to education but a beacon of hope for its most vulnerable youth.

Breaking New Ground in Education

The CIS program, which planted its roots in Greenbrier County Schools back in 2018, has now expanded its reach to 272 schools across the state, with 259 dedicated site coordinators working tirelessly to impact the lives of over 100,000 students. The essence of the initiative is simple yet profound: to provide at-risk students with the resources and guidance they need to stay in school, improve their behavior, and advance academically. The results speak volumes - a 99 percent student retention rate, coupled with a 94 percent promotion or graduation rate, and a 76 percent improvement in behavior.

Amidst the numbers, the initiative’s human element shines brightest. The Friends with Paws program, a unique aspect of the CIS initiative, brings therapy dogs into schools to offer comfort and support to students navigating the challenges of poverty, substance misuse, and other adversities. This innovative approach underscores the program’s holistic commitment to student well-being, transcending traditional academic support.

A Model of National Recognition

The success of West Virginia’s CIS initiative has not gone unnoticed. The state’s Department of Education recently earned national certification for the program, a significant accolade that reflects the rigorous standards and impactful outcomes achieved through this comprehensive support system. This recognition is a reminder that despite the state’s challenges, there is substantial progress being made in fostering environments where students can thrive academically and emotionally.

But what sets West Virginia’s CIS initiative apart is not just its impressive statistics or national accolades. It’s the stories of individual students, once on the brink of dropping out, who are now pursuing higher education, engaging positively in their communities, and envisioning a future filled with possibilities. These stories of transformation are the true measure of the initiative’s success.

Looking Ahead: The Future of CIS in West Virginia

With the CIS initiative now reaching every county, the question becomes: what next? The expansion to Nicholas and Pleasants counties marks a complete statewide implementation, but the journey doesn’t end here. Ensuring the sustainability and continued growth of the program will be crucial in the coming years. This will require ongoing support from state officials, local communities, and the myriad of site coordinators and volunteers who are the backbone of the CIS model.

The initiative’s statewide success also serves as a powerful model for other states grappling with similar challenges. West Virginia’s approach, centering on individualized support and innovative programs like Friends with Paws, offers a blueprint for how to effectively support at-risk students on a large scale.

As West Virginia continues to build on this foundation, the Communities in Schools initiative stands as a testament to what’s possible when a state commits to its youngest citizens. Through the collective effort of educators, administrators, and community members, West Virginia is not just changing the narrative for its students; it’s setting the stage for a brighter future for the entire state.