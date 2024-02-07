West College Scotland Launches Innovative Construction Training Academy

In a significant development, West College Scotland's Paisley campus has taken a leap forward in fostering a skilled civil engineering workforce for Scotland's future economy. The college has recently launched a new construction training academy in a strategic partnership with the Civil Engineering Contractors Association (CECA) and local contractors. This academy is one of only five colleges in Scotland offering the National Progression Award (NPA) in Construction Operations.

Accessible Training and Guaranteed Job Interviews

The 18-week training course is distinctive in its accessibility. Unlike many other programmes, this course does not impose any entry requirements. It is specifically targeted towards school leavers, opening doors to a broad spectrum of applicants from various backgrounds. The course's unique selling point is a guaranteed job interview upon successful completion. This potentially paves the way for immediate employment opportunities, contributing significantly to the local economy and helping to combat youth unemployment.

Focus on Practical Skills

At the heart of the programme is a strong focus on practical skills. The curriculum is designed to cover health, safety, wellbeing, and various aspects of construction. It includes training in digging, reinstatement of ground, handling of kerbs, as well as concrete and drainage. It aims to provide a comprehensive understanding and hands-on experience in the world of construction operations.

Building a Talent Pipeline for Infrastructure Needs

Dr. Lee Coutts, assistant principal of Creativity, Technology and Skills at West College Scotland, emphasized the importance of such programmes. "This pioneering programme is crucial in building a talent pipeline for the country's growing infrastructure needs," he stated. Furthermore, he stressed that the initiative provides valuable career opportunities for local youth and adds to the strength of Scotland's future economy.