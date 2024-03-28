Wema Bank and FGN Launch Second Cohort of ALAT Digital Skillnovation for 2M Youths

Wema Bank, in a strategic move with the Federal Government of Nigeria, has launched the second edition of the FGN-ALAT Digital Skillnovation Programme. This initiative aims to equip 2,000,000 Nigerian youths and 1,000,000 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) with essential digital skills, fostering sustainable success across the nation.

Advertisment

Empowering Future Generations

The programme, first introduced in 2023, has already made significant strides by allowing over 300,000 young Nigerians and business owners to leverage the platform for both business and career advancement. Tailored to meet the needs of both entrepreneurial and career-oriented individuals, the second cohort, set to commence in the second quarter of 2024, promises an expanded curriculum covering software engineering, product management, business analysis, cloud computing, and product design. Unlike its predecessor, this cohort will introduce physical training sessions alongside its virtual learning framework.

Transformative Impact on Employment and Economy

Advertisment

By focusing on in-demand digital skills, the initiative not only prepares participants for the evolving job market but also aims to reduce unemployment and underemployment rates in Nigeria. The success of the first cohort, featuring 100% virtual learning, underscores the programme's potential to create more viable employment opportunities, drive economic growth, and elevate Nigeria's position on the global stage. The upcoming cohort's transition to include physical sessions indicates a commitment to an even more immersive and impactful learning experience.

Testimonials and Future Prospects

Mariam Isah, a beneficiary of the first cohort, described the programme as life-changing, highlighting its comprehensive nature that goes beyond mere business improvement to impart valuable life skills. As the second cohort approaches, anticipation builds among potential participants eager to unlock new opportunities and contribute to Nigeria's digital revolution. With the backing of Wema Bank and the Federal Government, the FGN-ALAT Digital Skillnovation Programme stands as a beacon of hope for millions of Nigerian youths and MSMEs, promising to usher in a new era of digital proficiency and economic prosperity.