Welsh Centre’s QIP Enhances Induction for Junior Doctors in Burns and Plastic Surgery

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:20 am EST
Amid the rapid evolution of the medical field and a noticeable shift in the undergraduate medical curriculum, a significant challenge has emerged for junior doctors specializing in burns and plastic surgery. The Welsh Centre for Burns and Plastic Surgery in Morriston Hospital has launched a Quality Improvement Project (QIP) to address this concern and bolster induction programs for these specialties.

Addressing the Need for Specialized Surgical Teaching

With the current medical curriculum prioritizing community-based teaching and medical humanities, surgical teaching has been inadvertently compromised. This has left fresh medical graduates underprepared for certain specialties, most notably, plastic surgery. The situation necessitated the implementation of the QIP, which revolved around three Plan Do Study Act (PDSA) cycles, each aimed at enhancing the quality of the induction program.

Three-Step Quality Improvement Project

The first PDSA cycle introduced a comprehensive handbook covering essential burns and plastic surgery topics, setting a solid foundation for the junior doctors. The second cycle took the program a notch higher, incorporating a structured presentation with case-based discussions for trauma. The final cycle mirrored the second, but with a focus on burns, thereby ensuring a rounded understanding of the specialty.

QIP Results: Enhanced Confidence and Satisfaction

Questionnaires assessing the doctors’ confidence and satisfaction levels pre and post-induction were deployed, and the results were telling. There was a noticeable improvement across all areas, with overall satisfaction and confidence in handling trauma and burns calls on a steady increase from the first to the third cycle. More importantly, these enhancements in confidence translated into better patient care, with the correct answer percentages in the questionnaires showing a significant improvement post-induction.

This study underscores the importance of a thorough induction in helping junior doctors feel confident in their specialties, ultimately translating to high-quality, safe patient care. The Welsh Centre’s QIP serves as a benchmark for other medical institutions grappling with similar challenges, underlining the value of continuous improvement in medical education.

