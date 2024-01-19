Water Main Break Prompts Closure of Columbia College in Calgary

Calgary's Columbia College has been compelled to shut its doors due to a water main break, a situation that has impacted all five of its campuses. The interruption to the water supply has led to class cancellations, including those of nursing and dental assisting labs. Additionally, the break has necessitated the closure of the on-campus daycare, creating a ripple of inconvenience among the student body and faculty.

Factors Influencing the Repair of Water Mains

The city has issued a statement explaining that the repair of water main breaks is a process influenced by a myriad of factors. Typically, such repairs can take up to 48 hours, the duration largely dependent on prevailing weather conditions, the depth of frost, the size of the break, and the time required to locate it.

City's Approach to Addressing the Water Main Break

In addressing such incidents, the city prioritizes repairs based on the potential risk of property damage and the critical nature of affected facilities such as hospitals and schools. The number of customers impacted is also a significant factor in determining the urgency of the repair. This approach seeks to mitigate the adverse effects of such incidents on the population and infrastructure.

Impact on the College and Anticipated Resolution

The recent water main break at Columbia College prompted the institution's president, Tom Snell, to close the school and its daycare. The break was reported early Friday morning, leading to a swift shift to online classes. The sudden closure caused inconvenience to many, including parents who had to arrange alternative childcare or miss work. Despite the disruption, President Snell anticipates the repair to be completed by Monday, allowing normal operations to resume.

Other schools in the city, such as Nellie McClung School, have also had to deal with issues stemming from frozen pipes. As temperatures rise above freezing, city officials anticipate more burst pipes, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by the city's infrastructure during this frosty period.