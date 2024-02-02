Warwick Students' Union Votes in Favor of Five Motions to Enhance Campus Life

Warwick Students' Union (SU) Spring 2024 All Student Vote (ASV) has concluded, with every motion presented securing approval. These motions, addressing a spectrum of issues, aim to enhance both student and staff welfare on the Warwick campus.

Empowering Students with Part-Time Jobs

The motion that won the highest support calls for improved support for students with part-time jobs. Recognizing the economic pressures that necessitate students to seek employment, it advocates for fair work conditions and pay. This motion reflects a growing awareness of the financial challenges faced by many students, emphasizing the need for institutions to support those who have to juggle work and studies.

More Accessible and Subsidized Transportation

Another motion that passed with significant backing seeks to provide more accessible and subsidized transportation options for students grappling with commuting costs. The motion is a recognition of the reality that many students face hefty daily commuting costs, and aims to alleviate this burden.

Retaining Cash Payment Options

A contentious motion to retain cash payment options at all SU outlets passed, despite attracting the highest opposition. The decision to keep cash payments reflects a desire to accommodate all students' preferences and needs, acknowledging that not everyone may have access to or prefer cashless transactions.

'Warwick Food for All' Motion

The 'Warwick Food for All' motion, another initiative that received approval, aims to guarantee food rights for students. It proposes long-term free breakfast provisions and a university-wide food bank. This initiative is in response to the current cost-of-living crisis, building upon a previous push towards a plant-based campus.

Preserving the Tradition of 'Angels' in Pop!

The tradition of playing 'Angels' by Robbie Williams to conclude the Pop! event has been preserved through a motion that attracted the most abstentions but ultimately passed. This tradition is a testament to the community spirit and shared memories among students at Warwick.

Despite the success of the motions, the number of voters in this term's vote displayed a significant decrease from the previous term, falling from 1630 to 662. The drop in voter turnout underscores the need for greater engagement with democratic processes on campus.