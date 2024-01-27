Walthill Blujays Clinch Victory, Improve Record to 12-1

In a compelling display of athleticism and strategy, Walthill's high school basketball team, the Blujays, clinched a dominant 72-52 victory over Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (LCC) in the Lewis & Clark Conference. This victory notably improved Walthill's season record to 12-1, marking a strong rebound from their first loss against Tri County Northeast earlier in the week.

Team Ambition and Mental Strength

John Parker, Walthill's coach, voiced the team's ambition to compete for a state title. He underlined the importance of mental strength in the game of basketball, a sentiment that was echoed by his son and key player, Ethan Parker. Ethan led the team with a game-high 26 points, demonstrating the team's combination of speed, shooting accuracy, and defensive pressure.

Early Dominance and Continued Excellence

The Blujays established their dominance early in the match with an 11-0 lead, pushing past LCC with a barrage of long balls and outperforming them in every aspect of the game. Despite LCC's efforts in the later quarters, Walthill maintained a comfortable lead throughout the game, showcasing their superior strategy and execution.

Looking Ahead

Both teams are set to participate in the upcoming Lewis Division of the Lewis & Clark tournament. Walthill, having improved their record to 12-1, will enter the tournament as the top seed, demonstrating their preparedness and ambition for further victories in the season.