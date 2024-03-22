WAEC Unveils Results for First-Ever Computer-Based WASSCE: A Milestone Achievement

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), in a landmark move, has officially released the results of the inaugural Computer-Based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (CB-WASSCE) for Private Candidates of the 2024 First Series. This pioneering examination marks a significant shift from traditional paper-based tests to a digital format, catering to over 8,000 candidates across the nation.

Transition to Digital: A New Era for Examinations

The transition to a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format by WAEC represents a major step forward in modernizing the examination process for private candidates. The CB-WASSCE employed a hybrid model, displaying questions on a computer screen while candidates submitted multiple-choice answers electronically and essay as well as practical answers in provided booklets. Conducted from January 31 to February 17, 2024, this shift not only reflects technological advancement but also a commitment to enhancing the examination experience for candidates, including those with special needs. Among the registered candidates, provisions were made for visually challenged, hearing-impaired, and albino students, ensuring an inclusive and fair examination environment.

Exam Performance and Analysis

Analysis of the examination results revealed that out of the 8,139 candidates who participated, 42.07% achieved credits and above in a minimum of five subjects, with or without English Language and/or Mathematics. Moreover, 30.95% of candidates secured credits and above in at least five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics. These outcomes were determined following a meticulous marking and coordination process involving 459 examiners across three locations—Lagos, Enugu, and Kaduna—from March 1 to 16, 2024. This comprehensive approach ensured the integrity and credibility of the examination’s results.

Reflecting on the Journey and Looking Ahead

The successful execution of the first CB-WASSCE not only demonstrates WAEC’s capacity to innovate but also sets a precedent for future examinations. While there was a slight decrease in candidate numbers compared to the previous year, the smooth transition to a computer-based format is a testament to the council’s dedication to education and its adaptation to digital trends. As WAEC continues to refine and expand this model, the impact on educational assessment and student preparation for the digital age is expected to be profound, shaping the future of examinations in West Africa.

As we reflect on this milestone, it's clear that the introduction of the CB-WASSCE is more than just a technological upgrade; it's a transformative step towards making education more accessible, efficient, and in line with global standards. The success of this initiative paves the way for further innovations in the educational sector, promising a brighter future for students across the region.