VPN.com, a leading player in the domain name brokerage industry, has listed the highly-regarded domain name 'Pedia.com' for sale. This sale is not just a usual domain transaction, it encompasses the rights to the domain name, associated intellectual property, registered US trademarks, and the proven business model. The complete acquisition package offers buyers an unparalleled opportunity to enhance their brand protection and market positioning.

Pedia.com: A Versatile, Historic Domain

The domain 'Pedia.com' is a versatile, aged domain with a rich history. Its existing SEO profile is robust, thanks to over 2,000 domain names linking back to it. This strong SEO profile makes it a highly attractive asset for potential buyers. The domain's versatility makes it suitable for various sectors, including Education, Medicine, and more, making it an ideal acquisition for organizations operating in these fields.

VPN.com: A Track Record of High-Value Transactions

VPN.com, under the leadership of CEO Michael Gargiulo, has a proven track record of facilitating high-value domain transactions. Its previous successful deals include the sale of 'University.com' and the brokerage of 'Hit.com'. This expertise and experience make VPN.com an ideal partner for those interested in acquiring 'Pedia.com'.

Invitation to Submit Offers

Interested parties are invited to submit their offers for 'Pedia.com' via email. The sale is expected to be expeditious, reflecting the high demand for such a valuable and versatile domain. Prior to its sale, Pedia.com's mission was to provide reliable consumer information via its encyclopedic publications on products, services, and providers. In the same vein, VPN.com is committed to helping its clients acquire premium domain names and provides cyber and internet research services to protect and inform internet users worldwide.